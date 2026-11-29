Checked 29 November 2026. A published Access Holdings rights-issue form identifies 559159994 as a Coronation Merchant Bank sort code. The document relates to a particular collection account used for the 2024 offer. It is evidence of that code’s use, not confirmation that it is the correct code for every Coronation customer today.

If an employer, investment platform or payment form asks for your sort code, get the account-specific details from Coronation before submitting them. This guide explains the evidence, the checks to make and the route to follow if a payment is delayed.

Is Coronation still listed as a merchant bank?

The CBN merchant-bank register, checked for this guide, lists Coronation Merchant Bank. This article fills a gap in our bank-code coverage; it does not describe Coronation as a newly established bank. A bank’s regulatory category and the routing details for an individual account are separate checks.

Which code is documented, and where?

On page 1 of the Access Holdings 2024 acceptance and renunciation form hosted by Atlas Registrars, Coronation appears alongside Guaranty Trust Bank as a receiving bank. The Coronation column gives sort code 559159994. The form displays an offer period running from 8 July to 14 August 2024.

Those dates matter. The payment instructions were written for that offer, not for a new payment in November 2026. We have not reproduced its collection account number as a general destination for readers’ money. Do not transfer to an old offer account simply because you found it in a bank-code search.

Sort code, account number and bank identifier

The CBN’s NUBAN standard, section 3.2, specifies a nine-digit deposit-money-bank sort code: bank, state, branch and check digit. A short bank identifier is therefore not a substitute for the complete sort code.

On a form with separate fields, keep the account name, account number and sort code separate. Preserve every digit of a code supplied by the bank. Do not add zeros to a short identifier or change a number just to make a form accept it. A successful form submission would not establish that the destination details are correct.

How to confirm the right details before paying

1. Identify the purpose. Tell Coronation whether you are completing a salary form, receiving a domestic transfer, setting up a payment mandate or paying into an investment offer. Send the exact field label through a private bank channel.

2. Ask about your specific account. Request written confirmation of its full sort code and the bank or branch details the payer needs. Do not ask only whether 559159994 “is a Coronation number”; the useful question is whether it applies to this account and transaction.

3. Check the recipient independently. For a company or investment payment, obtain current instructions from the organisation through a contact route you already trust. Compare the beneficiary name and purpose with your invoice or offer document.

4. Resolve any mismatch before submitting. If the payment service rejects the bank-confirmed details, ask that service which identifier and payment route it supports. Keep both responses rather than repeatedly trying alternative codes from online lists.

Exceptions: old offers, overseas forms and different accounts

A historical share-offer form cannot establish the instructions for a new offer, even when the same bank is involved. Ask the issuer or registrar for the current document and verify any change of collection account independently.

For an overseas payment, tell the bank the currency and sending service. Ask for that route’s instructions instead of assuming that a Nigerian sort code is all the sender needs. If a form accepts a different number of digits, do not shorten this code to fit.

The published document does not establish a complete branch directory or identify a universal code covering all Coronation accounts. This guide makes neither claim.

What to do if the money has already been sent

Contact the sending bank promptly. Ask it to trace the payment using the actual transaction reference. Keep the amount, date, beneficiary details and receipt together. If there is a suspected wrong destination, describe that clearly; a new attempt may create a second payment without resolving the first.

Coronation support and the complaint route

Coronation’s published complaints policy accepts complaints through relationship managers, branches and crc@coronationmb.com. It says complaints are logged with a ticket identification number. Keep that reference and provide the transaction date, amount, reference and supporting documents through the private channel.

If the bank does not resolve the matter within the applicable period, follow the CBN’s complaint procedure. It generally gives banks two weeks, with 30 days for excess-charge and loan complaints. Escalate to cpd@cbn.gov.ng with evidence of your earlier complaint. Never include your PIN or password.

Related Financial Watch guides

Kuda sort code and account details · Access Bank sort-code directory · GTBank branch sort codes

What we verified

We checked the CBN register, the dated offer form and the published complaint procedures. We did not test a transfer or obtain a private confirmation for a reader’s account. The code above is labelled as documentary evidence so that readers can distinguish it from account-specific instructions issued by the bank.