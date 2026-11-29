Polaris Bank sort codes: branch verification guide and historical list
Guide reviewed and republished 29 November 2026. The branch table below remains historical and has not been reverified as a current Polaris Bank directory. Before using an entry on a payment form, get confirmation from the bank for your particular account.
How to check your Polaris Bank sort code
The previous article described its table as a Skye Bank list while using a Polaris headline. It is now explicitly treated as a historical compilation. That change of label alone does not verify any code for a current Polaris account.
1. Identify the account’s servicing branch from your bank-issued records. If you cannot find it, ask Polaris Bank to identify it. The branch nearest you is not automatically the one whose code applies.
2. Read the receiving form carefully. Note the field name, number of digits accepted, currency and payment provider. Ask the provider what identifier it requires if its wording is unclear.
3. Use Polaris Bank’s official support page to request the complete code for the account and payment concerned. Explain any difference between the branch name on your records and the name in the historical table.
4. Keep the bank’s response and the date. Copy the confirmed code as text, preserving leading zeros. Do not fill missing digits, replace a prefix or combine two entries yourself.
What this review verifies—and what remains unconfirmed
This revision checks the support route and replaces the old blanket payment instructions with a verification process. It does not certify the archived branch codes below. No complete current replacement list from Polaris Bank was verified for this review.
Use the archive to identify an old branch reference for a query, not as proof of current payment instructions. A missing branch may simply be outside the old compilation. An unchanged branch name does not establish that every accompanying detail is still correct.
Exceptions and rejected codes
For an account opened online, a relocated branch or an account with changed servicing details, ask the bank directly rather than selecting the most plausible row. If a foreign form expects a different identifier, request its payment instructions. Do not substitute a branch code for an account number or an international payment field.
If the form rejects a bank-confirmed code, save its exact error message. Ask the form operator to check its requirements and tell the bank what happened. Do not keep trying unrelated branch codes.
Help and complaint route
Polaris links its help and contact page from its official app support responses. If the page does not open, use support inside your established banking app or visit your branch.
When reporting a problem, include the date, the form or service involved, the error message and what you want corrected. Ask for a case reference and retain the reply. Share account details only through an official private channel; keep PINs, passwords and one-time codes out of messages and public comments.
Related bank-code guides
Access Bank’s published directory · Wema Bank’s published directory · Kuda’s published sort code
Historical branch table: confirmation required
The following table comes from the earlier Financial Watch article. Its entries are retained for historical reference, not labelled as newly issued or checked in 2026. Confirm any entry with the bank before use.
|S/N
|SORT CODES
|BRANCHES
|1
|076151006
|HEAD OFFICE BRANCH
|2
|076151019
|ADEOLA HOPEWELL
|3
|076151022
|WAREHOUSE ROAD
|4
|076151035
|TOYIN STREET BRANCH
|5
|076081040
|GARKI BRANCH
|6
|076151051
|IDUMAGBO
|7
|076211069
|OLUSEGUN OBASANJO 1
|8
|076151077
|ODUNLAMI STREET
|9
|076151080
|ALABA INT’L MARKET
|10
|076151093
|NAHCO
|11
|076151103
|COMPUTER VILLAGE
|12
|076151116
|OSOLO WAY BRANCH
|13
|076151129
|ASPAMDA INTL MARKET
|14
|076181131
|OBA ADESIDA ROAD
|15
|076111143
|KADUNA MAIN BRANCH
|16
|076231159
|FAULKS ROAD BRANCH
|17
|076251168
|NNEWI BRANCH
|18
|076151174
|AGO PALACE WAY
|19
|076251184
|BRIDGE HEAD BRANCH
|20
|076251197
|JOHNSON STREET
|21
|076151200
|MATORI MARKET
|22
|076321218
|YENAGOA
|23
|076011227
|PRINCE UTUKS STREET
|24
|076151239
|KUDIRAT ABIOLA WAY
|25
|076121243
|BELLO ROAD2
|26
|076191257
|OKE – ADO
|27
|076211263
|ELEME JUNCTION
|28
|076191273
|AGBENI MARKET
|29
|076211289
|ONNE BRANCH
|30
|076191299
|LEBANON BRANCH
|31
|076081309
|WUSE BRANCH
|32
|076151310
|BBA BRANCH
|33
|076151323
|OGBA
|34
|076151336
|ADEOLA ODEKU STREET
|35
|076151349
|ALFRED REWANE ROAD
|36
|076211357
|PH GARRISON JUC
|37
|076151365
|AKIN ADESOLA STREET
|38
|076171374
|OKE-ILEWO
|39
|076081383
|GRAND SQUARE BRANCH
|40
|076211399
|WOJI ROAD
|41
|076321409
|YENAGOA II
|42
|076041417
|FORESTRY ROAD
|43
|076151420
|WHARF ROAD2
|44
|076151433
|OPEBI ROAD BRANCH
|45
|076151459
|COKER ORILE BRANCH
|46
|076151475
|COMMERCIAL ROAD
|47
|076151488
|ALLEN AVENUE BRANCH
|48
|076231528
|ASA ROAD BRANCH
|49
|076021534
|MARKET ROAD BRANCH
|50
|076081545
|AMINU KANO CRESCENT
|51
|076111554
|AHMADU BELLO WAY3
|52
|076081574
|NASS BRANCH
|53
|076151585
|NNAMDI AZIKWE ST.
|54
|076151598
|CITY HALL
|55
|076151608
|GLOVER ROAD BRANCH
|56
|076151611
|CREEK ROAD BRANCH
|57
|076151624
|ADENIRAN OGUNSANYA
|58
|076211632
|TRANS AMADI
|59
|076151640
|ALAUSA
|60
|076081655
|TAFAWA BALEWA WAY
|61
|076151666
|FATAI ATERE
|62
|076151679
|MONTGOMERY ROAD
|63
|076151682
|IKEJA PLAZA
|64
|076151694
|EPE LOCAL GOVT
|65
|076151718
|AJOSE ADEOGUN ST.
|66
|076151721
|OKE- ARIN
|67
|076151734
|IDOLUWO STREET
|68
|076151747
|ALAUSA SECRETARIAT
|69
|076151750
|BADAGRY
|70
|076151763
|IKORODU LOCAL GOVT
|71
|076231777
|EZIUKWE ROAD
|72
|076211784
|IKWERRE ROAD, PORT HARCOURT
|73
|076151792
|DALEKO BRANCH
|74
|076151815
|MAGBON ALADE
|75
|076151828
|IKORODU
|76
|076121845
|MURTALA MOHAMMD WAY
|77
|076191862
|OBA ADEBIMPE ROAD
|78
|076191875
|IWO ROAD BRANCH
|79
|076191888
|AGODI BRANCH
|80
|076191891
|JERICHO
|81
|076191914
|CHALLENGE BRANCH
|82
|076191927
|ERUWA
|83
|076191930
|SAKI BRANCH
|84
|076191943
|OKEHO BRANCH
|85
|076191956
|OGBOMOSHO
|86
|076291966
|OBA ADEREMI ROAD
|87
|076291979
|OBAFEMI AWOLOWO UNI
|88
|076291982
|IKIRUN BRANCH
|89
|076291995
|ILA ORANGUN
|90
|076292020
|FAGBEWESA STREET
|91
|076292037
|EJIGBO BRANCH
|92
|076292046
|ILESA BRANCH
|93
|076182062
|IFON ONDO
|94
|076182075
|OWO BRANCH
|95
|076182088
|ADO EKITI BRANCH
|96
|076182091
|OYEMEKUN ROAD
|97
|076182101
|IDANRE BRANCH
|98
|076182114
|ILE-OLUJI
|99
|076182127
|YABA BRANCH
|100
|076182130
|IKARE BRANCH
|101
|076182211
|OKITIPUPA
|102
|076172221
|ABEOKUTA ROAD
|103
|076172234
|SOKENU ROAD
|104
|076172247
|KUTO
|105
|076172250
|ODOGBOLU BRANCH
|106
|076172276
|ILARO BRANCH
|107
|076172289
|ODE REMO
|108
|076152296
|SANGO OTA
|109
|076172302
|IJEBU-IGBO
|110
|076152319
|MARINA BRANCH
|111
|076152322
|HERBERT MACAULAY
|112
|076152335
|1ST AVENUE BRANCH
|113
|076152351
|OBAFEMI AWOLOWO WAY
|114
|076152364
|DOPEMU
|115
|076152377
|ISOLO BRANCH
|116
|076152380
|IKORODU ROAD
|117
|076042403
|AKPAKPAVA ROAD
|118
|076082421
|MAITAMA DISTRICT
|119
|076082434
|GWAGWALADA
|120
|076152458
|SEME BORDER
|121
|076182460
|AKUNGBA BRANCH
|122
|076212482
|IKOKU JUNCTION
|123
|076122491
|IBRAHIM TAIWO ROAD
|124
|076182509
|IKERE EKITI
|125
|076192515
|SHAGAMU
|126
|076192528
|OYO BRANCH
|127
|076192531
|LAUTECH BRANCH
|128
|076192544
|IWO BRANCH
|129
|076192557
|POLYTECHNIC BRANCH
|130
|076152571
|ITIRE ROAD BRANCH
|131
|076152584
|SATELLITE TOWN
|259
|076192599
|AGBOWO BRANCH
|133
|076192609
|MONATAN
|134
|076192612
|NEW GBAGI BRANCH
|135
|076112621
|KACHIA ROAD BRANCH
|136
|076252633
|ENUGU BRANCH
|137
|076192648
|ALEKUWODO ROAD
|138
|076042652
|SAPELE ROAD
|139
|076152665
|AKOWONJO
|140
|076062674
|BIU BRANCH
|141
|076222689
|GUSAU
|142
|076062690
|MAIDUGURI
|143
|076222702
|SANI ABACHA WAY
|144
|076142714
|OFFA
|145
|076162723
|MINNA
|146
|076122734
|HADEJIA
|147
|076122747
|DUTSE
|148
|076032756
|GOMBE
|149
|076222760
|BIRNIN- KEBBI
|150
|076032772
|BAUCHI
|151
|076202780
|JOS
|152
|076202793
|KURU BRANCH
|153
|076152801
|OKO-OBA ABBATOIR
|154
|076072813
|CALABAR BRANCH
|155
|076142824
|ILORIN
|156
|076152830
|INTL AIRPORT RD BRN
|157
|076102848
|OWERRI
|158
|076252853
|ABAKALIKI
|159
|076242863
|WARRI
|160
|076142879
|LOKOJA BRANCH
|161
|076242889
|NOVENA UNIVERSITY
|162
|076242892
|ASABA
|163
|076332919
|UYO II
|164
|076152924
|LIGALI AYORINDE
|165
|076152937
|APAPA ROAD
|166
|076092945
|YOLA BRANCH
|167
|076152953
|OGUDU BRANCH
|168
|076122967
|FRANCE ROAD BRANCH
|169
|076082971
|MARARABA
|170
|076298986
|KATSINA
|171
|076302994
|JALINGO
|172
|076153004
|SHOMOLU
|173
|076153017
|MAGODO
|174
|076013021
|AWKA
|175
|076253030
|ORBA INT MARKET
|176
|076153046
|IKOTUN
|177
|076333057
|APICO
|178
|076333060
|IKOT EKPENE
|179
|076083080
|ASOKORO
|180
|076083093
|LAFIA
|181
|076143108
|OBAJANA
|182
|076053117
|MAKURDI
|183
|076063123
|DAMATURU
|184
|076213135
|PH AGIP JUNCTION
|185
|076233157
|UMUAHIA
|186
|076153185
|ISHERI-OJODU
|187
|076153172
|AJOSE ADEOGUN II
|188
|076223196
|SOKOTO STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
|189
|076153208
|ONIRU SHOPPING COMPLEX
|190
|076083213
|LUGBE
|191
|076153224
|AIRFORCE BASE
|192
|076153237
|IJU
|193
|076043240
|COE-EKIADOLOR
|194
|076153253
|DOLPHIN SHOPPING PLAZA
|195
|076253263
|BISSALAH ROAD
|196
|076083271
|LIFE CAMP
|197
|076083284
|CBD ABUJA II
|198
|076083297
|GWARIMPA
|199
|076083307
|JABI BRANCH
|200
|076213313
|OKPORO ROAD
|201
|076113329
|ZARIA
|202
|076213339
|RIVERS SECRETARIAT
|203
|076213342
|PHC INT. AIRPORT
|204
|076143357
|ILORIN UNIVERSITY
|205
|076158012
|KOFO ABAYOMI SKYE LOUNGE
|206
|076013364
|UGWUAGBA BRANCH
|207
|076153376
|LUTH IDI ARABA
|208
|076153389
|OBALENDE
|209
|076083394
|KUBWA
|210
|076153402
|EJIGBO
|211
|076083417
|BWARI
|212
|076153431
|OSAPA LONDON
References:
Crazy mass cutting stack review
References:
http://36.153.162.171:3000/florinecrowell