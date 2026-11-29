Union Bank sort codes: branch verification guide and historical list
Guide reviewed and republished 29 November 2026. The branch table below remains historical and has not been reverified as a current Union Bank directory. Before using an entry on a payment form, get confirmation from the bank for your particular account.
How to check your Union Bank sort code
Use the exact account and branch details the bank confirms. If an older statement and a current banking screen disagree, ask the bank which details the receiving organisation should use rather than choosing whichever fits the form.
1. Identify the account’s servicing branch from your bank-issued records. If you cannot find it, ask Union Bank to identify it. The branch nearest you is not automatically the one whose code applies.
2. Read the receiving form carefully. Note the field name, number of digits accepted, currency and payment provider. Ask the provider what identifier it requires if its wording is unclear.
3. Use Union Bank’s official support page to request the complete code for the account and payment concerned. Explain any difference between the branch name on your records and the name in the historical table.
4. Keep the bank’s response and the date. Copy the confirmed code as text, preserving leading zeros. Do not fill missing digits, replace a prefix or combine two entries yourself.
What this review verifies—and what remains unconfirmed
This revision checks the support route and replaces the old blanket payment instructions with a verification process. It does not certify the archived branch codes below. No complete current replacement list from Union Bank was verified for this review.
Use the archive to identify an old branch reference for a query, not as proof of current payment instructions. A missing branch may simply be outside the old compilation. An unchanged branch name does not establish that every accompanying detail is still correct.
Exceptions and rejected codes
For an account opened online, a relocated branch or an account with changed servicing details, ask the bank directly rather than selecting the most plausible row. If a foreign form expects a different identifier, request its payment instructions. Do not substitute a branch code for an account number or an international payment field.
If the form rejects a bank-confirmed code, save its exact error message. Ask the form operator to check its requirements and tell the bank what happened. Do not keep trying unrelated branch codes.
Help and complaint route
Union Bank’s official support page lists branch and remote complaint channels.
When reporting a problem, include the date, the form or service involved, the error message and what you want corrected. Ask for a case reference and retain the reply. Share account details only through an official private channel; keep PINs, passwords and one-time codes out of messages and public comments.
Related bank-code guides
Access Bank’s published directory · Wema Bank’s published directory · Kuda’s published sort code
Historical branch table: confirmation required
The following table comes from the earlier Financial Watch article. Its entries are retained for historical reference, not labelled as newly issued or checked in 2026. Confirm any entry with the bank before use.
|S/N
|SORT CODES
|BRANCHES
|1
|032251843
|9TH MILE CORNER
|2
|032230136
|ABA MAIN(U)
|3
|032230204
|ABA MARKET
|4
|032216451
|ABA RD(U)
|5
|032216561
|ABA ROAD(B)
|6
|032020210
|ABAGANA
|7
|032010246
|ABAK
|8
|032250307
|ABAKALIKI
|9
|032230327
|ABAYI
|10
|032100237
|ABBA
|11
|032170348
|ABEOKUTA
|12
|032170076
|ABEOKUTA CC
|13
|032100350
|ABOH MBAISE
|14
|032080373
|ABUJA
|15
|032154144
|ADENIJI BRANCH
|16
|032154089
|ADEOLA ODEKU ST V/I
|17
|032154636
|ADEYEMO ALAKIJA(U)
|18
|032123764
|ADO BAYERO
|19
|032340408
|ADO-EKITI
|20
|032340440
|ADO-EKITI(U)
|21
|032160468
|AGAIE
|22
|032250488
|AGBANI
|23
|032150494
|AGBARA BRANCH
|24
|032240508
|AGBOR
|25
|032041257
|AGBOR ROAD BENIN
|26
|032154584
|AGEGE BRANCH
|27
|032154597
|AGEGE(U)
|28
|032192287
|AGODI
|29
|032113460
|AHMADU BELLO WAY
|30
|032247190
|AIRPORT RD(B)
|31
|032041312
|AIRPORT ROAD BENIN
|32
|032025862
|AJAEGBU(B)
|33
|032154403
|AJAH LAGOS
|34
|032020524
|AJALLI
|35
|032280513
|AJAOKUTA
|36
|032154610
|AJOSE ADEOGUN(U)
|37
|032070545
|AKAMKPA
|38
|032190577
|AKINMOORIN
|39
|032041231
|AKPAKPAVA
|40
|032180600
|AKURE MAIN
|41
|032180655
|AKURE MARKET
|42
|032180613
|AKURE(U)
|43
|032157617
|ALABA INT. MARKET
|44
|032157620
|ALABA(U)
|45
|032154128
|ALAGBON BRANCH
|46
|032154775
|ALAKORO(B)
|47
|032050662
|ALIADE
|48
|032154131
|ALLEN AVENUE
|49
|032154160
|AMUWO-ODOFIN
|50
|032100156
|ANARA TOWN IMO STATE
|51
|032150708
|APAPA BRANCH
|52
|032240715
|ARAYA
|53
|032230741
|ARIARIA
|54
|033230782
|ARIARIA(U)
|55
|032237540
|AROCHUKWU
|56
|032240809
|ASABA
|57
|032240812
|ASABA – UTB
|58
|032040892
|AUCHI
|59
|032360925
|AWE
|60
|032020951
|AWKA
|61
|032154102
|AWOLOWO ROAD BRANCH
|62
|032140967
|BACITA
|63
|032150973
|BADAGRY BRANCH
|64
|032061020
|BAGA
|65
|032270992
|BAGUDO
|66
|032352124
|BAJOGA
|67
|032301049
|BALI
|68
|032154157
|BALOGUN BRANCH
|69
|032351057
|BAMBAM
|70
|032123955
|BANK RD KANO
|71
|032305168
|BANK RD MAKURDI
|72
|032192371
|BANK ROAD IBADAN
|73
|032203370
|BANK STREET JOS
|74
|032031089
|BAUCHI MAIN
|75
|032154911
|BBA PLAZA(B)
|76
|032041244
|BENIN(U)
|77
|032161292
|BIDA
|78
|032271386
|BIRNIN KEBBI
|79
|032141474
|BODE-SAADU
|80
|032123926
|BOMPAI(U)
|81
|032211074
|BONNY
|82
|032025972
|BRIDGE HEAD(U)
|83
|032025859
|BRIGHT ST ONITSHA
|84
|032154364
|BROAD STREET BRANCH
|85
|032154377
|BROAD STREET(B)
|86
|033154389
|BROAD(U)
|87
|032157028
|BURMA(U)
|88
|032071586
|CALABAR
|89
|032150012
|CENTRAL ACCOUNT
|90
|032071599
|CFTZ
|91
|032123900
|CHALLAWA
|92
|032192339
|CHALLENGE
|93
|032106176
|CONCORDE(B)
|94
|032154575
|CREEK RD
|95
|032211935
|CTL(B)
|96
|032311709
|DAMATURU
|97
|032351633
|DAMBAM
|98
|032041118
|DAWSON ROAD BENIN CITY
|99
|032351714
|DEBA
|100
|032081806
|DEI DEI
|101
|032091621
|DEMSA
|102
|032201644
|DOEMAK
|103
|032121614
|DOGUWAR GIGINYA
|104
|032301670
|DONGA
|105
|032271661
|DONGON DAJI
|106
|032154241
|DOPEMU BRANCH
|107
|032261697
|DUTSE
|108
|032152667
|EBUTE META(B)
|109
|032151684
|EBUTE-METTA BRANCH
|110
|032241727
|EFFURUN
|111
|032154306
|EGBE(U)
|112
|032281732
|EGUME
|113
|032011766
|EKET
|114
|032046168
|EKPOMA
|115
|032211773
|ELEME P C
|116
|032251966
|EMENE
|117
|032021950
|ENUGWU-UKWU
|118
|032291971
|ERIN-IJESHA
|119
|032011999
|ETE
|120
|032230107
|FACTORY ROAD
|121
|032230110
|FACTORY ROAD(B)
|122
|032154186
|FALOMO BRANCH
|123
|032154380
|FALOMO(U)
|124
|032230123
|FAULKS RD(U)
|125
|032080412
|FED. SEC. ABJ.(B)
|126
|032154225
|FEDERAL SEC. BRANCH
|127
|032154872
|FESTAC(B)
|128
|032131989
|FUNTUA
|129
|032065589
|GAMBORU-NGALA
|130
|032251788
|GARDEN AVENUE
|131
|032080425
|GARKI(B)
|132
|032080360
|GARKI(U)
|133
|032315938
|GASHUA
|134
|032080276
|GBO ABUJA(U)
|135
|032052039
|GBOKO
|136
|032282045
|GBOLOKO
|137
|032202054
|GINDIRI
|138
|032352085
|GOMBE
|139
|032222186
|GUSAU
|140
|032092099
|GUYUK
|141
|032123968
|GYADI-GYADI
|142
|032092251
|GYAWANA
|143
|032263912
|HADEJIA
|144
|032032279
|HARDAWA
|145
|032080474
|HEAD OFFICE ANNEX ABUJA
|146
|032123780
|HOTORO(B)
|147
|032154869
|I.B.D
|148
|032193244
|IBADAN(B)
|149
|032192290
|IBADAN(U)
|150
|032302491
|IBI
|151
|032242548
|IBUSA
|152
|032282605
|IDAH
|153
|032182624
|IDANRE
|154
|032152654
|IDI ARABA
|155
|032154416
|IDIMU AXIS, LAGOS
|156
|032154681
|IDUMOTA(B)
|157
|032154319
|IDUMOTA(U)
|158
|032154694
|IDUMOTA(U)
|159
|032292705
|IFEWARA
|160
|032154199
|IGANMU BRANCH
|161
|032021824
|IGBO-UKWU
|162
|032342765
|IGEDE-EKITI
|163
|032042829
|IGUEBEN
|164
|032042874
|IGUOBAZUWA
|165
|032172883
|IJEBU-ODE
|166
|032172896
|IJEBU-ODE(U)
|167
|032154238
|IJESHA-TEDO BRANCH
|168
|032152971
|IJORA BRANCH
|169
|032152997
|IJU BRANCH
|170
|032153077
|IKEJA BRANCH
|171
|032153035
|IKEJA(B)
|172
|032153064
|IKEJA(U)
|173
|032293115
|IKIRUN
|174
|032153174
|IKORODU BRANCH
|175
|032013159
|IKOT-ABASI
|176
|032013081
|IKOT-EDIBON
|177
|032013094
|IKOT-EKPENE
|178
|032154115
|IKOYI(B)
|179
|032216558
|IKWERE(B)
|180
|032210758
|IKWERRE(U)
|181
|032173141
|ILARO
|182
|032343120
|ILAWE-EKITI
|183
|032292679
|ILE-IFE
|184
|032293144
|ILESA
|185
|032143210
|ILORIN MARKET
|186
|032143184
|ILORIN UNIVERSITY
|187
|032153297
|ILUPEJU BRANCH
|188
|032183270
|ILUTITUN
|189
|032150423
|INSURANCE DEPT.
|190
|032043310
|IRUEKPEN
|191
|032223282
|ISA
|192
|032193325
|ISEYIN
|193
|032153352
|ISOLO BRANCH
|194
|032183380
|ITA-OGBOLU
|195
|032192342
|IWO ROAD(U)
|196
|032173264
|IWOPIN
|197
|032091155
|JADA
|198
|032113732
|JAJI
|199
|032313435
|JAKUSKO
|200
|032307483
|JALINGO
|201
|032273504
|JEGA
|202
|032203480
|JENGRE
|203
|032133398
|JIBIA
|204
|032203477
|JOS MARKET
|205
|032203493
|JOS(U)
|206
|032113651
|KADUNA SOUTH
|207
|032113570
|KADUNA(U)
|208
|032154267
|KAKAWA BRANCH
|209
|032123939
|KANO(U)
|210
|032204007
|KARU
|211
|032134067
|KATSINA MAIN
|212
|032252062
|KENYATTA MARKET,ENUGU
|213
|032157578
|KETU
|214
|032123793
|KWARI MARKET, KANO
|215
|032064072
|KWAYA-KUSAR
|216
|032154270
|LADIPO
|217
|032204971
|LAFIA
|218
|032144099
|LAFIAGI
|219
|032204832
|LANGTANG
|220
|032159204
|LARCARD
|221
|032154283
|LAWANSON BRANCH
|222
|032192481
|LEBANON
|223
|032154212
|LEKKI BRANCH
|224
|032154335
|LEWIS STREET BRANCH
|225
|032284959
|LOKOJA
|226
|032284470
|LOKOJA(U)
|227
|032143168
|M M WAY ILORIN
|228
|032123942
|M M WAY KANO
|229
|032065068
|MAIDUGURI
|230
|032065055
|MAIDUGURI(U)
|231
|032080399
|MAITAMA(B)
|232
|032055175
|MAKURDI(U)
|233
|032154568
|MARINA BRANCH
|234
|032065262
|MASHIO
|235
|032095342
|MAYO-BELWA
|236
|032031160
|MICHIKA
|237
|032165366
|MINNA
|238
|032035441
|MISAU
|239
|032041192
|MISSION ROAD
|240
|032115086
|MOGADISHU(B)
|241
|032113716
|MOHAMMED BUHARI WAY KAD.
|242
|032154665
|MOLONEY BRANCH
|243
|032095452
|MUBI
|244
|032155554
|MUSHIN BRANCH
|245
|032155376
|MUSHIN(U)
|246
|032215575
|NAFCON
|247
|032080438
|NASS COMPLEX F.C.T.
|248
|032040436
|NATIONAL ASS.(B)
|249
|032041309
|NEW BENIN/LAGOS RD.
|250
|032192355
|NEW GBAGI
|251
|032025956
|NEW MARKET RD
|252
|032230259
|NGWA ROAD
|253
|032025969
|NIGER BRIDGE HEAD
|254
|032251814
|NKPOR
|255
|032021798
|NKPOR(B)
|256
|032021895
|NKPOR(U)
|257
|032025561
|NNEWI
|258
|032021866
|NNEWI(B)
|259
|032025820
|NNEWI(U)
|260
|032154322
|OBALENDE(U)
|261
|032154759
|OBUN-EKO BRANCH
|262
|032185605
|ODE IRELE
|263
|032145658
|OFFA
|264
|032155677
|OGBA BRANCH
|265
|032255593
|OGBEDE
|266
|032251856
|OGBETE MARKET
|267
|032195682
|OGBOMOSHO
|268
|032175660
|OGERE
|269
|032245642
|OGHARA
|270
|032021921
|OGIDI(B)
|271
|032075692
|OGOJA
|272
|032251872
|OGUI ROAD
|273
|032240825
|OGWUASHI UKWU, DELTA
|274
|032255713
|OHAFIA
|275
|032055722
|OJU
|276
|032154432
|OKE ARIN(U)
|277
|032157659
|OKE-ARIN
|278
|032285709
|OKENGWE
|279
|032235759
|OKIGWE
|280
|032025736
|OKO
|281
|032155732
|OKOKOMAIKO BRANCH
|282
|032251940
|OKPARA AVENUE
|283
|032251830
|OKPARA(B)
|284
|032230220
|OKPUALA NGWA
|285
|032245765
|OLEH
|286
|032145810
|OMU-ARAN
|287
|032185744
|ONDO
|288
|032025846
|ONITSHA(U)
|289
|032155981
|OREGUN BRANCH
|290
|032216435
|ORIJE
|291
|032154393
|ORILE(U)
|292
|032106040
|ORLU
|293
|032146068
|ORO
|294
|032154254
|OSHODI(U)
|295
|032296099
|OSOGBO
|296
|032156113
|OTTA BRANCH
|297
|032055162
|OTUKPO ROAD
|298
|032246120
|OVWIAN/ALADJA
|299
|032106147
|OWERRI
|300
|032106189
|OWERRI(B)
|301
|032210554
|OYIGBO TOWN P/H
|302
|032154623
|OYIN JOLAYEMI(B)
|303
|032196296
|OYO
|304
|032216545
|P/H KINGS
|305
|032106150
|P/HARCOURT ROAD OWERRI
|306
|032166336
|PAIKO
|307
|032206322
|PANYAM
|308
|032146314
|PATEGI
|309
|032123777
|POST OFFICE RD(B)
|310
|032211906
|PPMC DEPOT(B)
|311
|032113512
|PPMC KADUNA
|312
|032016606
|QIT
|313
|032154856
|REGISTRAR
|314
|032176591
|SAGAMU
|315
|032116645
|SAMARU
|316
|032246735
|SAPELE
|317
|032150986
|SEME BORDER TOWN
|318
|032126745
|SHARADA
|319
|032156786
|SHOMOLU BRANCH
|320
|032226836
|SOKOTO MAIN
|321
|032226917
|SOKOTO MARKET
|322
|032156825
|STALLION PLAZA BRANCH
|323
|032216532
|STATION ROAD
|324
|032166734
|SULEJA
|325
|032156948
|SURU-LERE BRANCH
|326
|032036961
|TALASSE
|327
|032156951
|TIN-CAN ISLAND BRANCH
|328
|032154924
|TINUBU SQUARE BRANCH
|329
|032154937
|TRADE FAIR COMPLX BRANCH
|330
|032154940
|TRADE FAIR(B)
|331
|032155004
|TRADE FAIR(U)
|332
|032216574
|TRANS AMADI
|333
|032080386
|UAC ABUJA
|334
|032236981
|UBURU-OHAOZARA
|335
|032192397
|UCH
|336
|032247035
|UGHELLI
|337
|032237074
|UMUAHIA
|338
|032237090
|UMUDIKE
|339
|032230262
|UMUOCHAM
|340
|032025833
|UPPER IWEKA/OCHANJA
|341
|032047138
|UROMI
|342
|032017184
|UYO
|343
|032154607
|VICTORIA ISLAND BRANCH
|344
|032247239
|WARRI
|345
|032247242
|WARRI-UTB
|346
|032152926
|WASHIMI(U)
|347
|032157015
|WHARF BRANCH
|348
|032150737
|WHARF ROAD(B)
|349
|032087033
|WUSE
|350
|032157332
|YABA BRANCH
|351
|032135095
|YAHAYA MADAKI WAY
|352
|032113567
|YAKUBU GOWON WAY
|353
|032031144
|YANDOKA BYE-PASS
|354
|032277377
|YELWA
|355
|032216626
|YENAGOA
|356
|032326639
|YENAGOA(U)
|357
|032097447
|YOLA
|358
|032117534
|ZARIA
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