Checked 29 November 2026. Kuda’s official help centre lists its Nigerian sort code as 950211151, written there as 9-50211-15-1. It separately lists 50211 as its bank code. These two fields are not interchangeable.

What the official source confirms

The source is Kuda’s own FAQ, under its question about SWIFT codes. The same page describes Kuda as a CBN-licensed microfinance bank. This is a Nigerian account guide; do not apply its code to a separate overseas product.

Why the two numbers are different

The CBN’s revised NUBAN standards distinguish institution identifiers from sort codes. For other financial institutions, section 3.2 specifies an initial 9, a five-digit institution identifier, a two-digit state identifier and a check digit. Do not calculate another institution’s code from this example.

How to complete a form

1. Read the field label. If it says sort code, use the sort-code field published by Kuda; if it requests a bank code, ask which coding system the form uses before entering a number.

2. Check the official FAQ again before submitting. Copy the digits carefully. Where the form requires digits only, 9-50211-15-1 becomes 950211151 without changing their order.

3. Enter your own account number in its separate field. Do not replace it with either of the codes above. Check the beneficiary name displayed by the payment service before proceeding.

4. If the service rejects the details, stop and obtain clarification from both Kuda and the service operating the form. Do not shorten a nine-digit code to fit a six-digit field.

Exceptions and overseas forms

An overseas form may be designed for a different payment system. A field accepting only six digits is a reason to ask about its requirements, not a reason to remove three digits. Confirm that the provider supports your Nigerian account and request its applicable payment instructions. This article does not promise that the code will make an otherwise unsupported transfer work.

Support and complaint route

Kuda’s FAQ directs customers to More, then Chat With Us, in the app. Send the field label, error message and date of the attempt through that private support channel. Ask for confirmation of the correct identifier and a case reference. Retain the response if you need to follow up with the payment provider.

Related Financial Watch guides

Access Bank sort codes · Wema Bank sort codes · All sort-code guides

Verification scope

We checked the code against Kuda’s published FAQ, rather than a copied bank-code list. This guide does not independently test a payment, certify the accuracy of unrelated information in that FAQ, or supply codes for other microfinance banks.