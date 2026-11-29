Reviewed and republished 29 November 2026. If a form asks for your Wema Bank sort code, identify the branch attached to your account before copying a number. This guide points to the bank’s own directory and explains what to check when an old branch list conflicts with your account details.

Where to find the bank-published codes

Use Wema’s PurpleConnect sort-code directory. It is the primary reference linked in this guide. Our review date records when we checked the source; it does not certify that every branch entry was newly updated by the bank.

Wema’s separate Delta directory lists Asaba as 035241724 and Warri as 035240945.

Wema’s directory index dates the all-state entry to 17 January 2022; its Delta entry shows 16 April 2021. Those are the bank’s page dates, not a claim that the bank reissued every code in 2026.

How to confirm your account’s code

Open the official directory and search for the exact branch name and location. Match the account’s branch, not simply the office nearest your home. Compare the entry with your bank-issued account documents. If the names differ, ask Wema Bank to identify the servicing branch. Copy the complete code as text. Preserve leading zeros and check the receiving form’s instructions about spaces or hyphens. Before submitting, ask the bank to confirm in writing that the code applies to your account and the payment you are arranging.

Exceptions: missing branches and different payment fields

A branch absent from the linked document is not a reason to borrow another branch’s code. A move, renamed office or newly opened account needs direct confirmation. Nor does a familiar branch name prove that an old directory remains current.

Check the label on the form. A sort code, your account number and a SWIFT/BIC field are different requests. For an overseas payment, obtain the bank’s instructions for the currency and destination account instead of substituting a Nigerian branch code into an unrelated field.

What to do if a code is rejected

Save the exact error message, the date and the form’s name. Contact Wema Bank through its official website or your established account-support channel and request the correct code and branch mapping. Ask for a reference number if the matter becomes a complaint. Give the bank the information it needs through a private official channel; do not publish account details in the comments.

Related Financial Watch guides

Access Bank sort-code directory · Other bank sort-code guides

What changed

This revision replaces the old copied list and blanket transfer claims with a bank-published source, selected examples and a verification procedure. It is a source-based guide, not an independently certified live directory of every branch.