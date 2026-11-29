Access Bank sort codes: official branch directory and verification guide
Reviewed 29 November 2026. To find an Access Bank branch sort code, start with the bank’s own directory and confirm the code for your account’s branch. This guide now links directly to the official source rather than presenting the old copied list as a verified current directory.
Use Access Bank’s official sort-code directory
Open Access Bank’s branch sort-code PDF. Access Bank links this document from its Help page. The PDF lists branch names, addresses and sort codes. Its availability was checked on 29 November 2026; that is our review date, not a publication date supplied by the bank.
Examples from the bank’s published document
The document lists Burma Road, Apapa as 044150013, Idumota as 044150026, Broad Street as 044150039, and Asaba as 044040259. These are branch-specific entries, not one universal code for every Access Bank customer. Retain the leading zero.
How to check the right entry
Financial Watch recommends this process:
- Confirm the exact branch attached to your account with Access Bank.
- Open the official PDF and search for that branch’s name or address.
- Copy the full sort code as text, preserving the leading zero.
- If the branch has moved, changed name or does not appear, ask the bank for written confirmation before submitting the form.
Exceptions and code mismatches
Do not choose a branch merely because it is the nearest one. If your form requests a SWIFT code, an account number or a transfer-provider bank code, ask the receiving institution which identifier it requires. Access Bank publishes sort codes and SWIFT codes as separate resources. This page does not certify that every entry in the downloadable directory remains operational.
Get help or report a rejected code
Access Bank’s official Help page lists contactcenter@accessbankplc.com. Describe the branch and the form or payment service rejecting the code, and request confirmation of the correct identifier. Keep the response and complaint reference. Do not send passwords, PINs or one-time codes.
Related banking guides
Financial Watch banking and payments guide. For other banks, verify against that institution’s own source; Access Bank’s directory is not a substitute.
What changed in this guide
The former copied branch table has been replaced with direct access to the bank-published directory, selected attributed examples and verification steps. This avoids presenting unreviewed historical branch records as newly confirmed codes.
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