Updated 29 November 2026. An old Diamond Bank sort-code list should not be treated as a current directory for an independent bank. Access Bank’s published history records that its merger with Diamond Bank was completed in March 2019. If your account originated with Diamond, ask Access to confirm the details that now apply.

Start with Access Bank, not the old branch list

See Access Bank’s merger history and our Access Bank sort-code guide. The historical Diamond list previously on this page has been removed from the live guide to avoid presenting pre-merger instructions as current payment details.

How to check a former Diamond account

First, find the account number and bank name shown on a recent bank-issued statement or your official banking app. Next, contact Access through its official help channels and explain that the account was originally opened with Diamond. Ask the bank to confirm the present servicing branch and sort code, including whether any old instructions have been replaced.

Finally, compare the bank’s answer with the fields on the receiving form. Ask for written confirmation if you are supplying details to an employer, registrar or other organisation. Keep that confirmation with the date it was supplied.

Do not convert an old code yourself

Do not replace the opening digits of a Diamond code with those of Access, or select a code solely because a branch address looks familiar. This guide does not establish a one-to-one conversion between the historical entries and current accounts. A recent account-specific answer from the bank is more useful than a guessed conversion.

If the form rejects your details

Keep a copy of the error message and identify who operates the form. Ask Access to check the account’s branch mapping, then ask the form operator to explain the identifier it needs. A sort-code request is not automatically the same as a request for a SWIFT code or an overseas routing number.

Help and complaints

Access lists its contact channels on its official help page. Describe the mismatch, give the date and request a complaint reference if it remains unresolved. Send account information only through an official private channel. Never put a PIN, password or one-time code in a complaint or a public comment.

Related guides

Access Bank’s official directory and verification steps · GTBank sort codes · Wema Bank sort codes

Review note

This page began as a Diamond Bank branch list in 2017. The 2026 revision changes its purpose to helping former Diamond customers obtain current Access instructions. It does not claim that every historical code is invalid, or that every old code still works.