LAGOS, Nigeria – The net yield on a new one-year Nigerian Treasury bill rose to about 17.9% after the stop rate on the 364-day bill increased to 16.60% at the auction of Wednesday, November 25, 2026, from 15.89% at the previous auction on November 11, a Financial Watch calculation from the auction results showed.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which conducts the auctions for the Debt Management Office, also raised the stop rate on the 91-day bill to 16.00% from 15.40% and on the 182-day bill to 16.14% from 15.79%, according to results reported by Nairametrics. The 364-day rate was the highest since September 9, when it was 16.62%. The auction was held a day after the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee kept its benchmark interest rate at 23%.

How the 17.9% is worked out

A Treasury bill is sold at a discount. The buyer pays less than the face value and receives the full face value at maturity, and the stop rate is the discount rate. At 16.60%, a 364-day bill with a face value of N1,000,000 costs about N834,455. The discount of about N165,545 is the buyer’s gross income.

Because the buyer puts down N834,455 and not N1,000,000, the return on the money invested is higher than the stop rate. The gross yield is about 19.9% a year. Withholding tax of 10% is deducted at source from Treasury bill income, BusinessDay reported, citing a tax authority directive and the Nigeria Tax Act 2025. The tax takes about N16,555 from the discount and leaves a net gain of about N148,991, which is a net yield of about 17.9%. At the previous stop rate of 15.89%, the same calculation gives about 17.0%.

Headline inflation was 14.06% in October 2026, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. A net yield of 17.9% is about 3.8 percentage points above that rate. The comparison uses the latest published inflation figure. The rate at which prices will rise over the next 12 months is not known.

What a saver should check

The rate a retail buyer receives can differ from the auction stop rate. Banks, stockbrokers and investment apps set their own minimum amounts and charges, and many sell existing bills from the secondary market at their own quoted rates. A saver can ask the provider whether the quoted rate is before or after withholding tax, what fees apply, and what happens if the money is needed before maturity. A bill sold before maturity is sold at the market price of that day, which can be lower than expected.

Demand at the auction was concentrated in the one-year bill. Investors bid N794.16 billion for the 364-day bill against N400 billion on offer, and N625.08 billion was allotted. Total bids across the 3 tenors were N882.77 billion against N600 billion offered, Nairametrics reported.

This article gives general information and is not personal financial advice.

The next auction on the fourth-quarter Treasury bills calendar is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2026, with N850 billion on offer, according to the issue programme as reported by Nairametrics. The stop rates from that auction will show whether the increase continues.

Sources

Nairametrics: Treasury bills auction results for November 25, 2026

BusinessDay: Treasury bills and the 10% withholding tax

Vanguard: National Bureau of Statistics inflation figures for October 2026

Nairametrics: fourth-quarter 2026 Treasury bills issue programme