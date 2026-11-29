President Bola Tinubu pledged interest-free loans for farmers at a campaign rally in Enugu on Saturday. The State House account gave no opening date, loan amount or participating lender, leaving farmers without an application process attached to the pledge.

Tinubu made the commitment at an All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally on November 28. He linked agricultural credit to efforts to address hunger. The statement set out no repayment period, security requirement or budget for the proposed loans.

The announcement comes as the federal economic team pursues a separate 90-day plan for staple foods. That plan identifies farm inputs and losses between harvest and sale as priorities. A loan could help pay the upfront cost of production, but its value to a grower will depend on when funds arrive and when repayment falls due.

State House account of the Enugu rally