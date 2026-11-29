Paystack marked scheduled maintenance by its processing partner Interswitch complete at 4 a.m. Nigerian time on Sunday, closing a four-hour window in which it had warned merchants that Verve card payments might fail more often than usual.

The notice applied specifically to Verve card processing. Paystack said transfers, direct debits, USSD, OPay, point-of-sale payments and payouts were unaffected by the maintenance. Its completion notice gave no count of failed payments.

The update followed a separate incident involving delayed credits to Wema Bank dedicated virtual accounts. Paystack first reported that problem at 10:16 a.m. WAT on Friday and marked it resolved at 9:24 p.m. on Saturday. A delay in crediting a virtual account and a declined card purchase leave different records for a merchant to reconcile.

The service update covers the processing systems. It does not establish the outcome of an individual debit. Financial Watch has separate guidance on documenting an uncredited OPay POS payment and the evidence Paystack merchants need for a chargeback.

Paystack’s incident history