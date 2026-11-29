Postgraduate students attending Sunday’s University of Lagos networking dinner should head to Tolu Odugbemi Hall beside the Staff School. The university’s event notice identifies the hall as a change of venue for the November 29 gathering, scheduled from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Postgraduate Students’ Association expects between 850 and 1,000 students drawn from postgraduate diploma, master’s, MPhil and doctoral programmes. Academics, alumni and industry figures are also expected. The figure is the organisers’ estimate ahead of the event.

The association says the evening is intended to build professional connections across the postgraduate community. Invitees checking an older calendar entry should use the location in the dedicated event notice, which explicitly flags the change.

University of Lagos event notice