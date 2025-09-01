Union Bank Completes Historic Merger With Titan Trust

LAGOS, NIGERIA – Union Bank of Nigeria successfully finalized its merger with Titan Trust Bank Limited on Monday following final approval from Nigeria’s Central Bank, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s evolving banking landscape amid ongoing sector recapitalization efforts.

The landmark consolidation, which began with a Share Sale Agreement signed in 2021, has completely absorbed Titan Trust Bank’s operations under the Union Bank brand, effectively ending Titan Trust’s existence as a separate entity while expanding Union Bank’s footprint to 293 service centers and 937 ATMs nationwide.

Managing Director Yetunde Oni described the development as “a pivotal moment in our 108-year journey” that positions the institution to deliver enhanced digital banking solutions across retail, SME, and corporate segments. The merger creates a financial powerhouse with assets exceeding ₦2.3 trillion and over 8 million customers, placing it among Nigeria’s top ten banks.

Strategic Consolidation Amid Banking Sector Transformation

The timing coincides with Nigeria’s intensive bank recapitalization program launched by the Central Bank in March 2024, requiring commercial banks to meet significantly higher minimum capital thresholds by March 2026. Industry analysts predict further consolidation among Nigerian lenders as smaller institutions struggle to raise sufficient capital independently.

Financial expert Osas Igho told Legit.ng that “we are going to see more of this in the coming months” as banks pursue mergers and acquisitions to meet regulatory requirements. Currently, only eight of Nigeria’s 26 banks have met their recapitalization targets, intensifying pressure for strategic partnerships.

The merger resolves a controversial chapter that began when the two-year-old Titan Trust Bank acquired the 104-year-old Union Bank in 2022, prompting investigations into the funding sources. Both institutions had their boards dissolved by regulators in January 2024 during a special probe into Central Bank activities, adding complexity to the integration process.

Digital Innovation Drives Customer Value Creation

Chairman Bayo Adeleke emphasized that the consolidation represents “a new era of growth, collaboration, and shared prosperity” focused on advancing Nigeria’s financial inclusion agenda. The bank has assured customers that account details remain unchanged with seamless access to services while accelerating digital transformation initiatives.

Union Bank’s strengthened position aligns with broader market trends as Nigerian banks adapt to competition from fintech companies and telecommunications giants preparing to enter the financial services sector. The merger creates operational synergies that enhance the institution’s ability to support large-scale infrastructure projects essential for Nigeria’s economic development goals.

This strategic consolidation positions Union Bank to capitalize on Nigeria’s evolving financial landscape while maintaining its reputation as one of the country’s most trusted banking institutions, demonstrating how established players can successfully navigate regulatory challenges through strategic partnerships.