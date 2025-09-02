Jonathan 2027: Nigeria’s Constitutional Crossroads and Political Revival

At the heart of the Jonathan 2027 debate lies Section 137(3) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, introduced through the Fourth Alteration Act of 2017, which came into force in 2018. This provision states that “a person who was sworn-in as President to complete the term for which another person was elected as President shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term”.

The timing and implications of this amendment have sparked fierce legal arguments. Jonathan was sworn in as acting president in February 2010 following President Umaru Yar’Adua’s prolonged illness, serving for over a year before winning his own presidential term in 2011. Critics argue that since the constitutional amendment wasn’t retroactive, it shouldn’t apply to Jonathan’s situation, while others contend that any future candidacy would be subject to current constitutional provisions.

Professor Chidi Odinkalu, a prominent human rights lawyer, has been particularly vocal about the constitutional barriers facing Jonathan. In a detailed analysis, Odinkalu warned that any attempt by Jonathan to contest in 2027 would face inevitable judicial scrutiny, noting that “the judicial landscape he left in 2015 is radically different from what he will confront should he choose to throw his hat into the ring 12 years later”. Odinkalu predicts that legal challenges would emerge, potentially resulting in court orders that could remove Jonathan from the ballot just weeks before the election.