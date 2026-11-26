A ₦200,000 phone budget buys quite different things in Nigeria. In SLOT’s listings reviewed on November 26, 2026, ₦139,000 bought an itel with 64GB of storage. Another ₦16,700 doubled the storage in the same range. At ₦186,000, a Redmi 15C combined 128GB with a 6,000mAh battery. Someone who sells through WhatsApp may get more value from the extra space than from spending the difference on a better-looking handset.

Financial Watch compared ten configurations for buyers saving for 2027. The figures are advertised handset prices from one Nigerian retailer. Some itel listings carried Black Friday labels. Check the price again when you are ready to pay, especially if you will be buying on instalments or after December.

Ten phones and what the money buys

Phone RAM / storage Listed price itel A06 2GB / 32GB ₦82,100 itel A100Cs 2GB / 32GB ₦90,500 itel A50CS 2GB / 64GB ₦107,700 itel A300C 3GB / 64GB ₦126,000 itel A200+ series 3GB / 64GB ₦139,000 itel A200+ series 3GB / 128GB ₦155,700 itel City 200S 4GB / 128GB ₦169,000 Xiaomi Redmi 15C LTE 4GB / 128GB ₦186,000 itel Power 80 5G 6GB / 128GB ₦239,200 Samsung Galaxy A07 LTE 4GB / 128GB ₦250,250

Under ₦130,000 for a first or second phone

The A06 and A100Cs have the same headline memory figures. The second handset costs ₦8,400 more. Ask to see the two devices together before paying that premium. Open the dialler, messaging app and camera on each. Check whether the text and buttons are comfortable for the person who will actually use it. For a parent whose priorities are calls, voice notes and a readable screen, that short trial tells you more than the model name.

The A50CS doubles the A06’s storage for ₦25,600 more. That can matter on a family phone where several WhatsApp groups send videos daily. Both have 2GB RAM. Storage is the room available for apps and files, while RAM affects how much the phone can keep ready when you switch between apps. Doubling one does not double the other. The A300C adds a gigabyte of RAM over the A50CS at a ₦18,300 premium.

₦139,000 to ₦186,000 for a daily work phone

The two A200+ listings make for the cleanest comparison. An extra 64GB costs ₦16,700 while listed RAM stays at 3GB. If you photograph stock, keep customer invoices and download voice notes, check how much storage you are using on your old phone now. Someone already close to filling a 64GB device has a concrete reason to buy the larger version.

The City 200S costs ₦13,300 more than the 128GB A200+ and takes RAM to 4GB. The Redmi 15C costs a further ₦17,000. Xiaomi specifies a 6,000mAh battery, LTE and support for 33W charging. It advises checking with the seller about a power adapter in the box. That last detail matters if the extra purchase pushes you past your limit.

When spending above ₦200,000 makes sense

The itel Power 80 5G and the Galaxy A07 LTE are a useful warning against shopping by price alone. The less expensive of the pair lists 5G, 6GB RAM and 128GB. The Samsung lists LTE, 4GB RAM, 128GB, a Helio G99 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. If 5G is the reason you are changing phones, confirm coverage where you live and work. If you prefer the Samsung, make sure the invoice identifies this particular LTE configuration.

A ₦200,000 checkout test

With ₦200,000 in hand, the Redmi leaves ₦14,000 for delivery, a case or a charger. The City 200S leaves ₦31,000. If your actual extras come to ₦18,000, the Redmi basket reaches ₦204,000 while the itel basket comes to ₦187,000. Ask the shop for the delivered, payable amount before making the transfer.

Before leaving, match the model, RAM and storage on the invoice to the box. Check what the box includes and who handles warranty claims in your city. If a seller advertises “8GB RAM” for less than a rival’s 4GB model, ask how much is physical RAM and how much is extended memory taken from storage. Write down the physical figure beside the price. You can then compare the same specification across shops.

What became of the ₦200,000 ceiling in our 2025 guide?

Our September 2025 guide put the Redmi 14C at ₦153,500–₦170,000 and the Samsung Galaxy A06 at ₦138,800–₦156,500. In this edition the newer Redmi 15C still fits beneath ₦200,000, while the 128GB Galaxy A07 listing is ₦50,250 above it. These are different generations and the earlier listings did not all specify the same memory. A percentage increase between the two would say little about what happened to the price of the same phone.

If you find last year’s model sealed in a shop, ask the dealer to price it alongside the new one with matching storage and warranty. A discounted older handset can make sense as a backup. For a main phone that will hold banking and work apps, also check the manufacturer’s remaining software support for the exact model before deciding how much the discount is worth.

Sources and earlier coverage

SLOT’s itel price list

SLOT’s Redmi 15C listing

Xiaomi Nigeria’s Redmi 15C specifications

SLOT’s Galaxy A07 listing

Earlier Financial Watch guide (archive)