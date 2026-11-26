A family choosing a 55-inch television for 2027 has a more interesting decision than simply picking a brand. Fouani listed a 55-inch LG UA73 at ₦591,000, a Hisense A6Q at ₦599,200 and a Hisense Q6Q at ₦635,000 when Financial Watch reviewed its Nigerian catalogue on November 26, 2026. All three are 4K smart sets. The spread from the first to the third is ₦44,000, enough to affect what is left for fitting and delivery.

At the other end of the list, a 32-inch Hisense smart TV was ₦282,000. Here is how the choices fit together. These are retailer asking prices for planning a 2027 purchase. Promotions, branch stock and what comes in the box can change before you order.

Smart TV price list by size and model

Size Model and listed display type Price 32 inches Hisense A4S, Full HD smart ₦282,000 40 inches Hisense A4S, Full HD smart ₦335,000 43 inches Hisense A4S, Full HD smart ₦378,000 50 inches Hisense Q6Q, 4K QLED, 60Hz ₦549,000 55 inches LG UA73, 4K UHD smart ₦591,000 55 inches Hisense A6Q, 4K UHD smart ₦599,200 55 inches Hisense Q6Q, 4K QLED ₦635,000 55 inches Hisense U6Q, 4K Mini LED ₦727,000 65 inches Hisense A6Q, 4K UHD smart ₦745,000 65 inches Hisense Q6Q, 4K QLED ₦849,000 75 inches Hisense Q7Q, 4K QLED, 144Hz ₦1,165,000

A bedroom set or a shared living-room screen?

Within the A4S range, moving from 32 to 40 inches costs ₦53,000. The next three inches cost another ₦43,000. A bedroom buyer who mainly watches one decoder may have more use for the saving than for the larger panel. For a shared room, measure the furniture and check the distance between the TV’s feet. The advertised size runs diagonally across the screen. A 43-inch set does not need a cabinet exactly 43 inches wide, but widely spaced feet can still make it a poor fit.

Take a photo of the intended wall and note where the nearest socket and decoder sit. Ask for the television’s actual dimensions, whether the stand is included and which direction the HDMI sockets face. A socket that works on a showroom stand may be awkward to reach once the set sits close to a wall.

Where the 4K and QLED premiums start

In this selection, the step from the 43-inch A4S to the 50-inch Q6Q costs ₦171,000. That buys a larger screen, a move from Full HD to 4K and a different display system. If you mostly watch the same decoder channels, ask the shop to demonstrate an ordinary broadcast. A crisp 4K promotional video does little to show how a lower-resolution programme will look from your sofa.

At 55 inches you can compare more directly. The Q6Q costs ₦35,800 more than the A6Q. The U6Q Mini LED adds another ₦92,000. Look at dark scenes, football under floodlights and faces in daylight on each screen at similar brightness. If you sit to one side, move to that angle before deciding. The same scene is a fairer comparison than two different showroom demonstrations.

If you stream, game or rely on a decoder

Open the streaming apps you actually use on the showroom unit. Check how quickly you can return to a live channel and how the remote handles volume when a soundbar is attached. Count your connections too. A decoder, console and soundbar can use up several ports, especially if the soundbar needs the HDMI port marked ARC or eARC.

A gamer comparing the 50-inch Q6Q with the 75-inch Q7Q should check the full specification against the console. Fouani labels the first 60Hz and the second 144Hz. Ask the seller to show the supported resolution and refresh rate on the exact HDMI input you would use. For occasional football and news, you may value a more convenient size over a gaming feature you rarely use.

What fits a ₦650,000 budget?

The LG 55-inch UA73 leaves ₦59,000 for extras. The Hisense 55-inch A6Q leaves ₦50,800 and the 55-inch Q6Q leaves ₦15,000. Say your written quote adds ₦30,000 for delivery, bracket and fitting. The three installed totals become ₦621,000, ₦629,200 and ₦665,000. Those extras are an illustration. Get the seller’s figures for your own address and wall.

Before payment, put the full model code on the invoice. Ask who handles a damaged panel on arrival, whether the retailer requires you to open the carton with its delivery team and which accessories the warranty covers. A TV that arrives safely, fits the room and runs your usual channels is worth more to the household than an extra feature left unused.

How to use last year’s television prices

The 2025 Price Watch list carried a 32-inch Hisense A4K at ₦213,000. The 32-inch A4S in this edition is ₦282,000, a ₦69,000 difference between two retail examples. Read the final letter in the model code. A dealer offering the older A4K has not necessarily undercut an A4S quote for the same television. At 65 inches the older A7K listing was ₦830,000, while the newer comparison includes an A6Q at ₦745,000. Size alone would give a misleading picture of how prices moved.

If a dealer offers a display unit at a discount, ask to see it on a single-colour background, check for persistent marks or lines and confirm when the warranty starts. Then compare its payable price with the equivalent sealed model. A showroom markdown is easiest to judge when you can put both written offers side by side.

Sources and earlier coverage

Fouani’s Hisense 32-, 40- and 50-inch listings

Fouani’s 43-inch and 55-inch listings

Fouani’s larger smart televisions

Earlier Financial Watch guide (archive)