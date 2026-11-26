Two 2010 Toyota Corollas in Lagos illustrate why a price guide needs more than a model year. A seller in Lekki asked ₦6.1 million for a locally used LE. In Apapa, another asked ₦11 million for a foreign-used LE of the same year. That ₦4.9 million difference is what the sellers wanted. It tells a buyer where to start asking questions, long before anyone discusses a deposit.

For this 2027 buying guide, Financial Watch sampled Lagos listings on Jiji on November 26, 2026. We recorded the asking price, advertised model year, area and seller’s usage category. The cars have not been inspected by Financial Watch. An asking price can move or disappear when the car sells. Treat these as examples to take to your first inspection, rather than a valuation for every Corolla in Nigeria.

Lagos asking prices by model year

Year Seller’s category Lagos location Asking price 2006 Locally used Ikorodu ₦4.00m 2008 Locally used Ojodu ₦5.00m 2010 LE Locally used Lekki ₦6.10m 2010 LE Locally used Ikotun/Igando ₦6.80m 2010 Foreign-used Mushin ₦10.20m 2010 LE Foreign-used Apapa ₦11.00m 2012 Foreign-used Gbagada ₦10.50m 2012 LE Foreign-used Isolo ₦11.30m 2014 Foreign-used Alimosho ₦12.70m 2014 LE Premium Foreign-used Lekki ₦13.50m 2015 LE Foreign-used Ajah ₦13.50m

What changes between ₦4 million and ₦7 million?

The locally used 2006 and 2008 examples are entry points for a buyer paying cash. At this age, service records and a mechanic’s assessment matter more than a newly detailed interior. Ask when the cooling system, tyres and suspension last received attention. Request receipts where the seller has them. If the car will be driven to work every day, price the work needed immediately and ask how long the vehicle will be in the workshop.

Among the two locally used 2010 LE examples alone, the asking prices differ by ₦700,000. That gap could disappear if the cheaper car needs several repairs. It could equally be money saved if both cars pass the same checks. Give your mechanic the same brief for each car so that one report does not omit the expensive items the other examined.

Why a newer year does not always mean a higher price

The 2012 Gbagada car was advertised at ₦10.5 million, below the ₦11 million sought for the 2010 LE in Apapa. The 2015 LE in Ajah carried the same ₦13.5 million price as a 2014 LE Premium in Lekki. Trim, documentation, condition and the seller’s expectations can all affect the quote. A badge such as LE or S only tells you which car to investigate. Check the full vehicle identification number, equipment and condition of the actual car.

“Tokunbo” generally signals that the seller is offering a foreign-used vehicle. It does not establish how many kilometres the car has covered, the kind of accident repairs it has had or whether import duty was paid. Ask for the VIN before travelling. Match it on the car and documents, and use the Nigeria Customs Verification Management System to check customs status. A customs record and a mechanical inspection answer different questions. Obtain both when assessing an imported vehicle.

The inspection that changes your offer

Arrange to see the car in daylight and ask the seller to leave the engine cold. Have your mechanic observe the start, check warning lights, examine fluid condition, look underneath for leaks and inspect the structure for previous repairs. During a road test, check steering, braking, gearbox behaviour and whether the air conditioning still cools when the vehicle is stationary. Get an itemised estimate for anything that needs attention.

Keep the estimate in two columns. One is work needed before regular driving, such as worn tyres or a braking fault. The other is work you could choose to do later, such as repairing upholstery. The first column belongs in your purchase calculation even if the seller offers to polish the bodywork for free.

What a ₦7 million cash budget really allows

Suppose your full budget is ₦7 million. If you provisionally reserve ₦350,000 for initial work and ₦150,000 for inspection, paperwork and moving the car, your maximum offer is ₦6.5 million. The ₦6.1 million example fits with ₦400,000 left over after those allowances. The ₦6.8 million example puts you ₦300,000 over. These are planning assumptions. Replace each allowance with an actual estimate before negotiating.

For a buyer outside Lagos, add the cost of seeing the car and taking it home. Finally, record who is selling, the agreed price, the VIN, the documents handed over and any outstanding work in a signed sale record. A good deal is one you can still afford after the car has left the yard.

Can you still use our 2019 Corolla price list?

The archive put a 2012 Corolla LE automatic at ₦4.5 million–₦5.2 million in its first comparison list. Seven years later, the 2012 foreign-used LE in Isolo alone was advertised at ₦11.3 million. The old guide also broke out locally used examples, a distinction worth retaining. What the two snapshots cannot tell you is the resale gain on a particular car. Mileage, repair history, exchange rates at import and the mix of cars on sale all changed in between.

If you already own a Corolla and want a realistic asking price for 2027, start with three cars from the same year, trim and usage category in your area. Record the date and whether each is still available when you call. Compare your own service history and upcoming repairs against those examples. An unsold advert that has sat online for months is a weaker guide than a seller willing to show a comparable car this week.

Sources and earlier coverage

Jiji’s Lagos Corolla listings

2010 listings

2012 listings

2014 listings

Nigeria Customs vehicle verification

Earlier Financial Watch guide (archive)