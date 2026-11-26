A roofer quoting ₦5,800 per square metre and another quoting ₦7,500 may both be describing long-span aluminium. In the Iyana Ipaja market data for November 24, 2026, the first figure was the median for 0.45mm Bozac long-span sheets. The second was the median for 0.55mm sheets. On 120 square metres, that change in thickness alone adds ₦204,000 before transport, fittings or labour.

Financial Watch reviewed the Lagos market data and published supplier lists on November 26 for households budgeting a roof in 2027. The comparison below gives the location, profile, thickness and unit. Keep all four on your order. The word “bundle” by itself tells you little about how much roof your money will cover.

What Iyana Ipaja dealers were quoting

Sheet profile and stated thickness Quoted range per m² Median per m² Bozac long-span aluminium, 0.45mm ₦5,300–₦6,200 ₦5,800 Bozac long-span aluminium, 0.55mm ₦7,000–₦8,200 ₦7,500 Bozac Metcopol long-span, 0.50mm ₦6,500–₦8,500 ₦6,800 Bozac Metcopol long-span, 0.55mm ₦7,400–₦8,500 ₦7,850

These are Landalyst’s November 24 entries for one Lagos market. The median is the middle of the quotes the service recorded. It is useful for checking whether a quotation needs explaining. It does not establish the factory price in another state or the delivered cost at your site.

How the Lagos, Enugu and Imo branch lists compare

Supplier’s listed sheet Lagos factory Enugu branch Imo branch Long-span 0.45mm ₦5,350/m² ₦7,170/m² ₦6,700/m² Long-span 0.50mm ₦5,650/m² ₦9,199/m² ₦7,700/m² Step tile 0.45mm ₦5,600/m² ₦7,690/m² ₦6,950/m²

These figures come from one supplier, Gods Promise Aluminium. Its Lagos list is dated January 29, 2026, and its Enugu list April 19. The Imo section gives separate branch rates. They are older published benchmarks alongside the November Lagos survey. Ask each branch for a dated quote delivered to the same address. Ordering from a lower-priced branch only pays if the transport and unloading bill leaves a saving.

Choosing a profile you can price accurately

Long-span aluminium comes in lengths cut for a roof design. Ask for both the overall width and the effective cover width after adjoining sheets overlap. On step tiles, identify the exact profile priced and confirm that the quote includes the matching ridges and edge pieces your installer specified. Two suppliers can agree on the headline area and still quote different quantities if one includes overlaps in its measurement and the other leaves them to the installer.

Stone-coated tiles need an especially careful comparison. One supplier advertises its light and thick Gerard lines at ₦5,750 and ₦6,950 per square metre. Wigmore Trading’s October guide quotes a much higher ₦13,000–₦18,000 range for stone-coated steel tiles. The sources describe different offers and do not establish equivalent specifications. Averaging the figures would create a price for a product neither source actually identified. Ask for the maker, exact line, base-metal thickness, pieces per effective square metre, warranty and matching accessories before choosing.

A worked budget for 120 square metres

Assume your installer has measured the sloping roof and given you a bill for 120 m² of chargeable sheet area, including the installer’s allowance for overlaps and cuts. At the 0.45mm long-span median of ₦5,800, the sheet line is ₦696,000. At the surveyed low and high rates, that same line is ₦636,000 to ₦744,000. At the 0.55mm median it becomes ₦900,000.

Suppose delivery, flashings, fasteners and installation together add ₦180,000 on a particular written quote. The two median packages would become ₦876,000 and ₦1.08 million respectively. The ₦180,000 is illustrative. Roof framing, gutters and other work outside the quote still need separate figures. A 120 m² bungalow floor plan is not enough to run this calculation. Roof pitch, overhangs and layout affect the sloping area.

What to put on the order before paying

Ask the installer for a cutting list, then ask each dealer to quote that same list. Record the profile, colour, thickness in millimetres, cut lengths, effective coverage and total delivered price. List ridge caps, valleys, flashings, fasteners, transport, unloading and labour separately. If a line is included at no extra charge, have the dealer mark it included.

Agree who checks the sheets at delivery, who bears the cost of a wrong cut, and how long the quoted price holds. If your roof specification calls for a particular thickness or fixing method, get your installer or building professional to approve any substitution before you accept it. That agreement is much easier to obtain before a custom length has been cut.

Why older roofing prices are hard to compare

The 2020 Financial Watch roofing guide quoted ₦2,450 per square metre for a 0.55mm stone-coated Bond design and ₦2,600 for several other profiles. It also described some aluminium rates simply as “per meter”. Before carrying an old figure into a 2027 budget, check which measurement the supplier meant. A running metre measures length. A square metre measures area. The two numbers only coincide when the effective cover width is exactly one metre.

For example, a sheet six metres long with one metre of effective cover width covers 6 m². A sheet the same length with 0.9 metres of effective width covers 5.4 m². At the same price per sheet the second option costs more per square metre of roof covered. Ask for the effective width and calculate both offers on the same basis before ordering the full cutting list.

Sources and earlier coverage

Landalyst’s Iyana Ipaja materials survey

Gods Promise Aluminium’s Lagos, Enugu and Imo price lists

Wigmore Trading’s October roofing guide

Earlier Financial Watch guide (archive)