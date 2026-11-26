Peer-to-peer platforms covered by Nigeria’s new non-security virtual asset regulations must tell customers whether they hold or safeguard assets during a trade. The Central Bank of Nigeria also requires providers that offer escrow to spell out when they will release the asset, return it or keep it on hold.

The requirements appear in section 10.10 of the regulations issued on November 5. Providers must disclose applicable fees, spreads and exchange or conversion rates, alongside the steps for handling failed, disputed or fraudulent transactions.

Consider a trade in which the buyer says they have made a naira transfer and the seller says the money has not arrived. The platform’s published terms should explain what happens to any virtual asset in escrow while that disagreement is examined. The regulations require objective conditions for continuing to hold an asset as well as for releasing it.

Providers must maintain procedures for complaints, fraud claims, erroneous transactions and escalation to the central bank. The CBN can also attach conditions to an approval, including limits on customers, transactions, settlement channels or the tokens a service can handle. The terms can therefore differ between approved offerings.

CBN regulations for non-security virtual assets, section 10.10 (PDF)