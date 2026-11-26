Passengers travelling west from Marina on the Lagos Blue Line can ride as far as Mile 2. The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority is targeting the end of February 2027 to bring the next three stations into service at FESTAC, Alakija and Trade Fair.

The distinction matters for anyone planning a trip along the Lagos–Badagry corridor. The five stations LAMATA lists in service are Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba and Mile 2. For a journey from the island to Trade Fair today, budget for the onward leg from Mile 2 and allow time to change transport.

LAMATA managing director Abimbola Akinajo set out the timetable at the state transport ministry’s media briefing in October. The three openings would raise the number of operating stations from five to eight. A November 24 construction update reported by BusinessDay also put the first three openings at the end of February.

LAMATA has separately reported progress on interchange hubs at Marina and Mile 2. Its announcement of the station targets gives no first-day departure times or fares for the new stops. Commuters making plans for February should look for those details in the operator’s service timetable before travelling.

LAMATA’s station list and opening target