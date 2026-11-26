LAGOS, Nigeria – The naira has lost 3.75% against the dollar in the official market in November, closing at N1,396.50 on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at a time when Nigeria’s gross external reserves stand at about $54 billion.

The currency closed at N1,346.01 on November 2, so the fall to November 24 is N50.49, according to Nairametrics calculations from Central Bank of Nigeria trading data. The closing rate was N1,353.50 on November 10, N1,364 on November 11 and N1,379.99 on November 18. The close on November 24 was the weakest since March 6, when the rate was N1,398. The naira is still 2.41% stronger than its close of N1,431 on January 2.

What the reserves figure shows

Gross external reserves were $54.02 billion on November 17, enough to cover 10.26 months of imports of goods and services, BusinessDay reported, citing the governor of the central bank, Olayemi Cardoso. Reserves had fallen by $390.94 million in 16 days to $54.87 billion on November 12, the largest decline over a comparable period since April, according to Nairametrics. Nairametrics also estimated that the central bank supplied about $1.3 billion to the foreign exchange market in the past week.

Mr Cardoso told journalists after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on November 24 that the movements were temporary. “Buffers remain strong,” Nairametrics quoted him as saying. He attributed the pressure to portfolio investors adjusting their positions at the end of the year, to local businesses buying foreign exchange ahead of the new year and to spending linked to the general elections. He said diaspora remittances were close to $1.9 billion in the preceding month and that the bank expected volatility to moderate in 2027.

Signals from other markets

Three other sets of figures bear on that assessment. Turnover in the interbank market fell 82.36% to $164.28 million on November 24, from $931.23 million a day earlier, and Nairametrics noted that thin trading can amplify movements in the rate. The rate on the 364-day Treasury bill rose to 16.60% at the auction of November 25, from 15.89%. MarketForces Africa reported that bids were 1.47 times the amount offered, lower than earlier in the year, and said this suggested that offshore investors were reducing positions in naira assets before the election.

In the parallel market, the dollar traded at N1,450 on November 25, BusinessDay reported, and the newspaper put the gap over the official rate at N56, or 4.02%. The central bank responded on the same day by allowing banks to sell up to $1 million in cash a week to each bureau de change, up from $150,000.

Taken together, the figures show a currency that weakened through November while the reserves behind it stayed above 10 months of import cover. The governor’s explanation is seasonal demand. The Treasury bill auction shows that investors asked for a higher return to hold naira assets in the weeks before the presidential election on January 16, 2027.

For an importer or a trader who buys goods priced in dollars, the move from N1,346.01 to N1,396.50 adds N50,490 to the naira cost of every $1,000 at the official rate. For a parent paying $5,000 in fees abroad, the difference is N252,450. For a salary earner, the effect is indirect and depends on how far sellers of imported goods adjust their prices.

The next figures to watch are the central bank’s daily exchange rate data for the rest of the week and the parallel market rate on Friday, December 4, the end of the first full week of the higher cash limit for bureaux de change. The Monetary Policy Committee meets next on February 22 and 23, 2027.

Sources

Nairametrics, official market rates and turnover for November 24, published November 25, 2026

Nairametrics, the governor’s remarks on the naira and reserves, November 24, 2026

Nairametrics, report on central bank intervention, November 25, 2026

BusinessDay, parallel market rate and reserves, November 25, 2026

MarketForces Africa, Treasury bill auction of November 25, 2026