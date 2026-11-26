Imagine you sell a pair of shoes for ₦48,000, deliver them on Tuesday and receive a chargeback notice a week later. Your payment record answers one question: did the card payment go through? The customer’s bank may ask a second: did the buyer receive the shoes?

Match the payment to the delivery

Keep an itemised receipt with the amount, date, customer name and order reference. Link it to the courier’s delivery record or a signed collection slip. If you supply a service, keep a dated record showing what the client received. Paystack says a chat or email exchange on its own is insufficient evidence to contest a chargeback.

Decide how to respond

Open Disputes in the Paystack Dashboard and check the response deadline. If you took the money and could not deliver, accepting the chargeback allows the amount to be reversed to the customer. Paystack says it charges no penalty for accepting. If you did deliver, decline the dispute through the dashboard and attach evidence for that particular order.

Account for the money

On a ₦48,000 order, a reversal can reduce a later payout by ₦48,000. Record that against the original sale so your books explain the shortfall. Paystack passes a contested claim and the evidence to the customer’s bank. If the bank asks for more detail, match the documents to the same order reference.

Paystack’s guide to resolving chargebacks