LAGOS, Nigeria – Shares of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals will begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, Devakumar Edwin, vice-president of oil and gas at Dangote Group, said on Wednesday, November 25, according to a Reuters report carried by Vanguard.

The date follows the approval of the share allotment plan for the company’s initial public offering by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, November 23, Petroleumprice.ng reported. The reports did not cite a listing notice from the exchange. Business Post reported on November 25 that the listing could take place on December 1 or later in that week, and Petroleumprice.ng said an earlier timetable had pointed to December 8.

The offer and the allotment

The refinery offered 4.1 billion new ordinary shares at N525 each. The offer opened on September 14 and closed on October 27 after a 2-week extension. It drew applications for 11.15 billion shares, worth about N5.85 trillion, from 3,779,362 subscribers, Petroleumprice.ng reported.

An allotment schedule reported by BusinessDay and cited by Petroleumprice.ng shows 5.196 billion shares going to successful applicants, 26.7% more than the original offer and worth about N2.73 trillion. Applicants who asked for between 10 shares and 10 million shares are to receive their full requests. The 41 applicants who asked for more than 10 million shares will receive fewer than they applied for. Finimize, in a report based on Reuters, put the number of shares to be allotted at up to 5.33 billion, including an over-allotment option.

Business Post reported that shares are expected to be credited to successful applicants’ accounts at the Central Securities Clearing System within 15 business days of allotment. Refunds on unsuccessful or partly successful applications are due within 5 business days of the allotment announcement.

Valuation and ownership

At N525 a share, the refinery has a market value of about N65.2 trillion, Petroleumprice.ng reported. That is equal to about 41% of the N158.424 trillion value of all shares listed on the exchange at the close of trading on November 25, a figure reported by Nairametrics. Aliko Dangote is expected to keep about 83.5% of the company after the offer, and the stake of NNPC Limited is expected to fall to about 6.5%, according to Finimize.

The refinery reported revenue of $22.48 billion and profit after tax of $4.73 billion for the 9 months to September 2026, compared with a loss of about $117 million a year earlier, Petroleumprice.ng reported. The plant has an installed capacity of 700,000 barrels per day. The company plans to raise that to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029 under an expansion programme estimated at $14.3 billion, which the offer proceeds are expected to help to finance.

For the retail applicants, about 3.2 million of whom asked for 100 shares or fewer according to Business Post, the listing is the point at which allotted shares can be sold and additional shares bought through a stockbroker. The minimum application of 10 shares cost N5,250. The price after listing will be set by trading on the exchange and can be above or below N525.

The steps before December 1 are the crediting of shares to investors’ accounts and the payment of refunds. A notice from the Nigerian Exchange would confirm the first day of trading.

Sources

Vanguard, report on the listing date, November 25, 2026

Petroleumprice.ng, allotment, valuation and results, November 24, 2026

Business Post, allotment and settlement timeline, November 25, 2026

Finimize, shareholding after the offer, November 25, 2026

Nairametrics, NGX market capitalisation on November 25, 2026