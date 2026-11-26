Federal University Wukari in Taraba State is recruiting academic and non-academic staff, according to a vacancy notice posted by the Federal Character Commission on November 23. Academic openings range from graduate assistant to senior lecturer. Listed disciplines include software, civil and mechanical engineering, pharmacology, physiotherapy and fisheries.

The university is also seeking accountants, systems analysts, architects, farm officers, administrative assistants, clerical officers and porters, among others. Applicants should check the requirements for their chosen post. The notice lists qualifications ranging from SSCE to postgraduate credentials, depending on the role.

Applications go to the office of the Registrar. Candidates should identify both the post and department and include a detailed CV, birth certificate, relevant academic and professional certificates, evidence of experience and contacts for three referees. Academic applicants should include publications where applicable.

The notice gives applicants two weeks and does not print a calendar closing date. Anyone arranging delivery should confirm receipt with the Registrar’s office within that window. The university says only shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview, screening or another assessment.

Federal Character Commission vacancy notice