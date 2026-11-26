LAGOS, Nigeria – The rate on Nigeria’s 364-day Treasury bill rose to 16.60% at the auction held on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, from 15.89% at the previous auction, an increase of 0.71 percentage points.

The rate on the 91-day bill rose to 16.00% from 15.40%, and the rate on the 182-day bill rose to 16.14% from 15.79%, according to auction results reported by Business Post and by MarketForces Africa, which cited Cowry Asset Management. The Central Bank of Nigeria conducts the auctions for the Debt Management Office.

Investors bid N882.77 billion for the N600 billion on offer, and N713.29 billion was allotted. The 364-day bill attracted N794.16 billion, about 90% of all bids, and N625.08 billion was allotted against N400 billion offered. The 91-day bill drew bids of N37.54 billion and the 182-day bill N51.06 billion, each below the N100 billion offered.

The auction took place a day after the Monetary Policy Committee kept the benchmark interest rate at 23%. Cowry Asset Management said rates rose at every maturity, and by the largest margin on the 364-day bill, MarketForces Africa reported.

How a Treasury bill pays

A Treasury bill is a short-term loan to the Federal Government. It is sold at a discount. The buyer pays less than the face value at the start and receives the full face value at maturity, and the difference is the return. The stop rate is the highest rate accepted at an auction.

The figures that follow are an illustration and exclude bank or broker charges. At 16.60%, a 364-day bill with a face value of N1,000,000 costs about N834,455, and the holder receives N1,000,000 after 364 days. The discount of about N165,545 is equal to a return of about 19.84% on the amount paid. At the previous rate of 15.89%, the same bill cost about N841,535, which is N7,080 more.

The rate against inflation

Headline inflation was 14.06% in October 2026, the governor of the central bank, Olayemi Cardoso, said on November 24, according to Business Post. The 16.60% stop rate is 2.54 percentage points above that figure and 6.40 points below the 23% policy rate.

A saver who buys through a bank or a stockbroker may be quoted a rate that differs from the stop rate. The money is committed until maturity unless the bill is sold to another investor before then. A salary earner comparing a Treasury bill with a savings account or a fixed deposit can ask the bank for 3 figures: the rate, the charges and the amount payable at maturity. For the Federal Government, higher stop rates raise the cost of new domestic borrowing. This report is general information and is not advice for any individual.

The National Bureau of Statistics is due to publish inflation figures for November in December, which will show whether the gap between Treasury bill rates and inflation has changed. The Monetary Policy Committee meets next on February 22 and 23, 2027.

Sources

Business Post, Treasury bill auction results for November 25, published November 26, 2026

MarketForces Africa, auction figures and Cowry Asset Management note, November 25, 2026