Investors bid ₦766.40 billion for the Federal Government bond due in May 2033 at Nigeria’s November 16 auction, more than twice the ₦300 billion on offer for that maturity. The Debt Management Office allotted ₦676.58 billion on the line at a marginal rate of 16.99 per cent.

The 2033 bond attracted 233 bids, of which 199 succeeded. Demand was lower at the shortest end of the sale. Investors offered ₦276.98 billion for the March 2028 bond against ₦700 billion on offer. Its marginal rate was 16.89 per cent.

The other two bonds, due in April 2029 and August 2030, each cleared at 16.99 per cent. Subscription across all four maturities reached about ₦1.81 trillion, according to a Financial Watch calculation from the published figures. The four issues settled on November 18.

All four bonds were reopenings of existing securities. That distinguishes the rate at this auction from the coupon printed on each bond. The May 2033 issue, for instance, retains its original annual coupon of 19.89 per cent. The 16.99 per cent figure is the marginal rate at which the November bids were allotted.

Debt Management Office auction results (PDF)