A Nigerian mobile money operator can hold many customers’ funds together in one bank account. The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation says its pass-through cover can protect each identified subscriber up to ₦5 million per deposit money bank. For a wallet holder, the crucial detail is whether the records show whose money is in the pool.

NDIC explains that the bank account must be structured as a trust and the operator’s records must identify each subscriber’s interest. Subscribers must meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s identity requirements. This allows the insurer to look through the pooled balance to the individuals entitled to it.

Consider a qualifying pool containing ₦8 million belonging equally to four properly identified subscribers. Each has a ₦2 million interest. The ₦5 million limit applies at subscriber level per deposit money bank, so the pool’s total size alone would not put those four balances above the limit.

Deposit insurance concerns the failure of an insured institution. An unauthorised card debit or a transfer dispute calls for a transaction complaint to the provider. When checking a wallet product, identify the operator and account type first, and keep your registration details current so that your balance can be matched to you.

NDIC depositor FAQs and conditions for pass-through coverage