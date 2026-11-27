Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto is accepting applications for residency and other clinical posts until Wednesday, December 9. The hospital says previous applications do not count towards this exercise, so candidates who applied earlier must submit a fresh application.

The notice lists residency openings in specialties including surgery, paediatrics, internal medicine and family medicine. Applicants for residency need more than a medical degree. Candidates also need evidence of the relevant postgraduate primary examination, full Nigerian medical registration, a current practising licence and NYSC discharge or exemption.

The hospital is also recruiting pharmacists, physiotherapists, nurses, radiographers and other personnel. Each role has its own registration and experience requirements. Applicants should check the section for their profession before assembling their documents.

Submit one application with copies of credentials and a detailed CV. Identify the post at the top left of a sealed envelope addressed to the Chief Medical Director, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, PMB 2370, Sokoto. The hospital says only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

Hospital recruitment notice on the Federal Character Commission website