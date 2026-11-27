Students and former colleagues at the University of Lagos paid tribute on November 26 to Professor Idowu Akanbi Sobowale, who established a public opinion polling desk at The Punch in 1979. The Faculty of Communication and Media Studies hosted the gathering for its former teacher and alumnus.

Sobowale studied mass communication at UNILAG and joined its staff in 1975. He earned a doctorate at Syracuse University in 1978, specialising in precision journalism. The polling desk he established the following year gave that training a practical outlet in a Nigerian newsroom.

Professor Oluruntola Sunday, dean of the faculty, recalled receiving guidance from Sobowale as a student and later as a researcher. Dr Noimot Balogun, a former student who now teaches in the faculty, presented an account of his career.

Sobowale went on to become the founding dean of the School of Communication at Lagos State University, serving from 2004 to 2007. The university’s account traces a career that linked three places where journalists learned from him: the newsroom, the classroom and the institutions he helped build.

University of Lagos account of the tribute