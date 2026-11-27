Suppose you pay ₦180,000 for a television advertised on Black Friday and another ₦5,000 for delivery. The promised date passes and the seller stops replying. Your complaint is easier to investigate if the documents show who sold the set, what they promised and how the ₦185,000 was paid.

Save the listing with the screen size and model number, the seller’s contact details, the order confirmation and the delivery promise. Match each payment to its receipt. If the ₦5,000 went to an independent courier, say so. That detail matters when identifying who received the money and what remedy you are asking each business to provide.

Write to the retailer with the order number, missed delivery date and requested resolution. Keep the reply. If the matter remains unresolved, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission accepts complaints through its portal. You can attach receipts and correspondence. Once submitted, the system sends a tracking code to the email address you registered.

Use that code when following up and add any later delivery or refund to the record. The commission gives a general redress window of one to 45 days, with exceptions. That is an estimate for complaint handling, not a promise that a refund will arrive by a particular date.

FCCPC complaint procedure and expected timelines