If your phone goes missing with OPay signed in, decide immediately whether you need to secure the account, the debit card or both. OPay lists two emergency USSD options. Dial *955*131# to lock the account and *955*132# to block the card. Follow the prompts for the service you need.

For example, imagine your phone held a ₦46,000 wallet balance and you later spot a ₦12,000 debit you do not recognise. Report the specific ₦12,000 transaction. Note the reference, time, amount and the time you discovered the loss. Keeping the original balance separate from the disputed debit makes the complaint clearer.

OPay lists 0700 8888 328 and 020 18888 328 for app and card queries and says customer service is available around the clock. You can also use its in-app service centre if you still have secure access. Take support numbers directly from the provider, and keep your PIN and one-time codes private.

Locking access helps prevent further use. A debit that has already appeared still needs investigation. Ask support for your complaint reference, the next step and how to regain access securely. OPay’s support page gives no guaranteed refund time for an individual disputed transaction.

OPay’s official support channels