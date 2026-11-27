The University of Lagos Medical Centre has invited the public to its annual health week beginning Tuesday, December 1. The three-day programme pairs a discussion about the loss of Nigerian health personnel with a separate screening and exhibition day.

The opening event is a 9 a.m. awareness walk through campus faculties and units to mark World AIDS Day. On Wednesday, December 2, the focus moves to Afe Babalola Hall. A public lecture there at 10 a.m. will examine the departure of health workers and the resulting shortages in Nigeria.

Visitors interested in the screening should go to Tolu Odugbemi Hall on Thursday, December 3, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The two halls serve different programmes. Someone arriving for the Wednesday lecture will need to return the following day for the screening fair.

The medical centre describes this as its 14th annual health week. Its public notice gives venues and hours but does not list individual tests or fees. Visitors seeking a particular screening can confirm availability with the centre before making the trip.

UNILAG Medical Centre programme