Employers working with Chinese businesses in Nigeria should consider hiring graduates with relevant professional skills and supporting their Mandarin training, the Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos has said. Professor Wu Shuang made the case at the institute’s first Hire Fest and Trade Expo.

The November 25–26 event brought graduates and undergraduates together with prospective employers and Chinese enterprises. Wu identified work in administration and sales alongside translation, and encouraged companies to look beyond candidates who already have interpreting experience.

Professor Obi Iwuagwu, the institute’s Nigerian director, said the event was intended to connect language learners directly with businesses. For a graduate seeking a commercial role, that opens a practical question for an interview: whether the employer expects Mandarin on entry or offers language training alongside the job.

UNILAG’s report describes employer contacts and a recruitment discussion. It gives no tally of signed offers or open application deadline. Job seekers following up with an exhibitor should check the employer’s own vacancy notice for the role and its requirements.

Confucius Institute event report from UNILAG