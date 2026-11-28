Anambra residents who applied for the third phase of 1Youth2Skills Plus can use the state’s online service to check their application status. Registration closed on November 20. For those who submitted in time, the next step is to follow verification and trainer matching through the account they already created.

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports says applicants choose two trades. Once verified, they are matched with a master trainer in their local government area, with an officer confirming the placement. On a smartphone, follow the official service link to the programme portal and sign in with the account used for the application.

The scheme is for Anambra residents aged 18 to 40 who can read and write and attend training at least four days a week. Its portal also supports weekly attendance and progress tracking. The state gives no fixed waiting time for an individual match. Applicants can check the placement recorded in their account when planning their start.

Anambra’s official service guide and portal