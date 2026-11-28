Nigeria’s economic management team is targeting consistent distribution of about 5,500 megawatts of grid electricity under a 90-day power plan. The Federal Ministry of Finance set out the goal after a November 18 review chaired in Abuja by Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele.

Consistency matters to households and firms that pay for backup power. A one-off peak on the grid says little about whether a workshop can run its equipment for a full shift. The figure in the ministry’s account is a national distribution target, with no promise of a particular number of hours for any individual feeder.

The team reviewed the gas plan alongside transmission capacity, metering and protection of electricity infrastructure against theft and vandalism. These affect different stages of supply, from getting fuel to generators to carrying electricity across the network and measuring what reaches customers. The ministry gave no state-by-state breakdown of the target.

Finance Ministry account of the review