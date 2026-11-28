If you need ₦650,000 in cash for a family event, add up what you have already withdrawn that week before visiting the bank. The Central Bank of Nigeria sets an individual weekly threshold of ₦500,000 across channels. Cash taken at an ATM or point-of-sale terminal counts towards the total.

Suppose you withdraw ₦650,000 over the week. The amount above the threshold is ₦150,000. At the individual rate of 3 per cent, the excess withdrawal fee is ₦4,500. Charging 3 per cent on the entire ₦650,000 would give ₦19,500 and use the wrong base. Separately, the circular caps ATM withdrawals at ₦100,000 per customer per day.

Request a breakdown if your statement shows a different fee. Separate the bank’s excess fee from any agent service charge. Give the bank the withdrawal dates, amounts and disputed entry, and keep the complaint reference. The CBN complaint guide allows the bank 30 days to resolve excess-charge complaints before escalation to its Consumer Protection Department.

CBN circular on cash withdrawals