Banks and payment companies have just over a month to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s requirement to store and manage payment transaction data generated in Nigeria within the country. The location rule takes effect on January 1, 2027.

The circular, signed by Rakiya Yusuf, director of payments system supervision, covers financial institutions and other participants facilitating payments in Nigeria. The obligation falls on institutions responsible for the records. A shopper using a debit card or transferring money from a phone has no registration step under the circular.

The CBN also requires institutions with digital payment operations to keep current records of the people who ultimately own significant stakes in them. A separate December 31 deadline applies to market-share requirements for operators that issue payment instruments or acquire merchants. The bank says it will monitor compliance and may impose sanctions.

CBN payments circular