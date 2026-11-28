The University of Lagos is inviting students, health workers and policymakers to a December 2 webinar on a question facing maternity services with limited budgets: which intervention should come first?

The university’s Centre for Clinical Trials, Research and Implementation Science will host the online session from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nigerian time. Vincent O. Were, a research scientist at the African Population and Health Research Center in Nairobi, is listed as facilitator.

The workshop focuses on multi-criteria decision analysis, a way of comparing options against several considerations at once. For example, an intervention might reach many people but be difficult to deliver in a particular area. Making those trade-offs explicit helps decision-makers explain their choice. Researchers and others working in public health can register through the Zoom link in the university’s notice.

UNILAG webinar details and registration