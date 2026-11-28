The Industrial Training Fund has approved ₦3.6 billion for a programme to help trained tailors turn their skills into businesses. Ekiti State said 76 of its residents are among the beneficiaries following a South-West pre-launch in Ado Ekiti on November 26.

ITF Director-General Afiz Ogun said participants had already trained and sat examinations. The next stage adds industrial equipment, business mentorship and access to digital marketplaces. Ogun was represented by Gabriel Oladimeji, the fund’s South-West zonal director.

For a tailor, the challenge after training is finding orders, costing work and keeping machines in productive use. Governor Biodun Oyebanji, represented by Secretary to the State Government Habibat Adubiaro, singled out financial literacy and access to customers as reasons for continuing support. The ₦3.6 billion is a programme budget. The state gave no individual grant amount or new application window.

Ekiti State’s account of the launch