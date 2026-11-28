A customer pays ₦18,500 by card, shows you a debit alert and asks to take the goods. Your OPay merchant wallet shows no matching credit. Before either party pays again, compare the amount, time and transaction number on the terminal receipt with the wallet history. The alert alone cannot tell you whether the merchant received the money.

OPay asks merchants to report a missing credit immediately through the Support tab in its app. Send the transaction number and a screenshot of the receipt. Save the case reference and give the customer a copy of the payment details so their own bank can trace the debit. OPay lists 0700 8888 329 for POS business queries.

Keep the ₦18,500 separate in your till reconciliation until a credit or reversal can be identified. If the customer pays a second time, record the new reference separately. Two successful debits would mean ₦37,000 left their account for one purchase. Ask support to identify each payment and give a follow-up time against the case number.

OPay’s instructions for merchants