LAGOS, Nigeria – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aims to at least double the ratio of private sector credit to gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, Governor Olayemi Cardoso said on Friday, November 27, 2026, at the 61st Annual Bankers’ Dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in Lagos.

Cardoso said the ambition was to “at least double the private sector credit-to-GDP ratio by 2030”, BusinessDay reported. He said the target depended on inflation continuing to moderate and the lending environment improving, and that it had to be consistent with sound lending practices and financial stability.

BusinessDay, citing the International Monetary Fund’s 2026 assessment, put Nigeria’s private sector credit at about 12% of GDP in 2025. Measured against that figure, doubling would take the ratio to about 24%. The newspaper, citing World Bank data, put the Sub-Saharan Africa average at 31.7%, Kenya at 31.8%, Morocco at 77.8% and South Africa at 89.7%.

Recapitalisation and the limits on lending

The target follows the banking recapitalisation exercise, in which 33 banks met the revised minimum capital requirements and raised about N4.65 trillion, according to the governor. Cardoso said stronger balance sheets had not yet fully translated into affordable loans for businesses. He cited elevated credit risks, high interest rates and weaknesses in credit assessment, collateral and enforcement systems. He said sustained disinflation, better credit information and collateral systems and cooperation with fiscal authorities were needed to expand lending.

The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee held the benchmark interest rate at 23% on November 24, Nairametrics reported. Headline inflation was 14.06% in October 2026, down from 14.63% in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The 2026 Access to Financial Services Survey, cited in reports of the speech, showed that 79% of Nigerian adults used formal or informal financial services and 53% saved formally, while 10% borrowed through formal channels. Cardoso gave the example of a market trader who receives about 200 transfers a day and saves regularly, and said such a business owner should be able to use that record to obtain credit for expansion.

Tajudeen Ibrahim, director of research and strategy at Chapel Hill Denham, told BusinessDay that a shortage of credit weakened growth and limited business expansion, and that access to cheaper credit could support new investment and jobs.

What it means for borrowers

For a trader or a small business owner, the target does not change loan terms today. The policy rate that anchors bank lending rates remains 23%, and a borrower still needs the financial records and collateral that a bank asks for. A higher ratio by 2030 would mean banks lending a larger share of national output to businesses and households than they do now.

Cardoso said the CBN planned to introduce interbank repo and overnight indexed swap markets in the first quarter of 2027, ThisDay reported. The next inflation report, covering November, is expected from the National Bureau of Statistics in mid-December.

Sources

BusinessDay: CBN plans doubling credit to private sector, November 28, 2026

ThisDay: report of the CBN governor’s speech at the Bankers’ Dinner, November 28, 2026

Leadership: CBN targets doubling private sector credit-to-GDP ratio by 2030

Nairametrics: report on the policy rate hold at 23%, November 26, 2026

Vanguard: National Bureau of Statistics inflation figures for October 2026