LAGOS, Nigeria – Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE is scheduled to list 125,458,915,901 ordinary shares at N525 each on the Main Board of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, a listing expected to add about N65.87 trillion to the exchange’s market capitalisation, Vanguard reported on November 28.

The listing price of N525 is the price at which shares were sold in the company’s initial public offering (IPO). The N65.87 trillion figure equals about 41% of the value of all equities on the NGX at the close of trading on Friday, November 27, when market capitalisation stood at N159.02 trillion, according to Nairametrics. On those figures, the refinery would account for about 29% of the enlarged market, a Financial Watch calculation showed.

The IPO drew about 3.8 million subscribers from 121 countries, including all 54 African countries, Vanguard reported. The minimum subscription was 10 shares, which cost N5,250. Applications were taken through NGX Invest, the digital platform of Nigerian Exchange Group, which used 186 distribution channels including stockbrokers, banks and fintech platforms.

Nairametrics reported on November 26 that investors applied for 11.15 billion shares worth about N5.85 trillion, against 4.1 billion shares initially on offer. The company sought to raise the number of shares sold to as many as 5.33 billion, including an over-allotment option, the publication reported, citing a lead adviser to the transaction. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the allotment plan on Monday, November 23, according to a Reuters report cited by Nairametrics. Devakumar Edwin, Dangote Group’s Vice President for Oil and Gas, confirmed the December 1 date to the news agency on November 25.

Ownership after the offer

Under the proposed allotment, retail investors were expected to receive all the shares they applied for, with reductions falling mainly on foreign investors, Nairametrics reported. Aliko Dangote is expected to hold about 83.5% of the refinery after the offer and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited about 6.5%, the transaction adviser said.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, said the listing “will mark an important milestone for Nigeria’s capital market”. The company’s prospectus stated that net proceeds from the IPO would partly fund an expansion programme estimated at $14.3 billion to raise refining capacity from 700,000 barrels per day to about 1.4 million barrels per day.

What it means for small shareholders

For a subscriber who bought the minimum 10 shares, the holding is valued at N5,250 at the listing price. Once trading starts, the price is set by buyers and sellers on the exchange and can move above or below N525. Shares on the NGX are bought and sold through stockbrokers licensed to trade on the exchange.

The listing follows 2 weeks of decline in the wider market. The NGX All-Share Index fell 1.11% in the week ended November 27 to 244,912.17 points, after a fall of 1.83% in the previous week, Nairametrics reported.

The listing ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Government officials, regulators, market operators and representatives of African exchanges are expected to attend.

Sources

Vanguard: Dangote Refinery set to list on NGX December 1, November 28, 2026

Nairametrics: Dangote Refinery shares to list on NGX December 1 after SEC approval, November 26, 2026

Nairametrics: NGX weekly market figures for the week ended November 27, 2026