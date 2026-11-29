ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s gross external reserves fell by $369 million in 4 days, from $54.358 billion on Monday, November 23, 2026, to $53.989 billion on Thursday, November 26, according to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data reported by Punch on November 28.

The decline came in the same week that the naira recovered in the official market. The currency closed at N1,378 per dollar on Thursday, November 26, from N1,397 on Wednesday, November 25, a gain of N19, Punch reported. It closed at N1,376 on Friday, November 27, according to Nairametrics.

The reserves have fallen through most of the month. Reports of the CBN data put the reserves at $55.060 billion on November 6, which makes the decline to November 26 about $1.071 billion, or 1.9%. Punch reported that the naira lost N43.50 against the dollar between November 13 and November 25.

Cash dollar sales to bureaux de change

The naira’s gain on November 26 followed a CBN decision to let banks sell more dollars in cash to bureau de change operators. Nairametrics reported that, from November 25, banks were allowed to sell up to $1 million to operators entirely in cash. Under the previous arrangement, 25% of the approved amount could be collected in cash.

After the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on November 24, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso described a decline of about $300 million in the reserves as modest relative to their size, Premium Times reported. He attributed the pressure on the reserves and the exchange rate to seasonal demand, including foreign investors adjusting their portfolios towards the end of the year and local users buying foreign exchange ahead of future needs. He said the bank expected volatility in the foreign exchange market to moderate in the new year.

On Friday, November 27, Cardoso told bankers in Lagos that external reserves had reached their highest level in about 18 years, the Nigerian Tribune reported.

What the figures mean

External reserves are the foreign currency the CBN holds to meet the country’s external payments and to supply dollars to the market when demand rises. The reserves and the exchange rate moved in opposite directions during the week, which shows that a stronger naira does not by itself mean the country is adding to its foreign currency holdings.

For an importer or a parent paying school fees abroad through a bank, the official rate sets the naira cost of each dollar. The level of the reserves affects how much foreign exchange the CBN can supply to that market when demand is high, as it has been in November.

The official market reopens on Monday, November 30, the last trading day of the month. The CBN’s reserves figure for Friday, November 27, is the next data point.

Our economy and prices reading guide sets out the questions to ask of any official figure.

Sources

Punch: Foreign reserves shed $369m despite naira’s N19 gain, November 28, 2026

Nairametrics: Naira extends recovery to N1,376 per dollar, November 28, 2026

Arise News: Naira records biggest daily gain in three months after CBN’s intervention

Premium Times via AllAfrica: CBN dismisses concerns over decline in foreign reserves, November 24, 2026

Nigerian Tribune: report of the CBN governor’s speech in Lagos, November 27, 2026