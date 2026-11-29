Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie will take over as managing director and chief executive of Fidelity Bank on January 1, 2027. The Central Bank of Nigeria has approved the appointment, the lender said in a November 19 notice to the Nigerian Exchange.

Amuchie is an executive director and the bank’s chief operations and information officer. He will succeed Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who is due to retire from the board on December 31 when her contract ends. She joined the board in 2015 and took over as chief executive in January 2021.

The incoming chief will inherit a larger deposit base. Fidelity put customer deposits at ₦6.891 trillion in 2025, up from ₦1.699 trillion in 2020. Its notice identifies a future handover date, leaving Onyeali-Ikpe in office through year-end.

Fidelity Bank’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange