More than half the activity measured on 5G-capable devices in Abuja took place on 5G in August, compared with less than a third in February, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission’s third-quarter network report.

The share rose from 31.4 to 52.3 per cent in Abuja, a gain of 20.9 percentage points. In Lagos it rose from 27.5 to 43.6 per cent, up 16.1 points. A customer can own a compatible handset yet spend much of the day connected to an older network.

Ookla prepared the analysis using crowdsourced Speedtest measurements. The percentages describe activity on compatible devices in the sample. They cannot be read as the share of either city’s population covered by 5G. The report flags 1,031 areas in Lagos and 287 in Abuja as high or critical priorities for improvement.

The findings complement Financial Watch’s reporting on Nigeria’s smartphone market and the NCC’s network-hosting rules.

NCC and Ookla network performance report