The University of Lagos has named Muda Yusuf as lead speaker for a December 2 public lecture on how research can inform economic change that benefits more people. The UNILAG–STEG AID³ Doctoral Fellowship will convene the session at 10 a.m. in Boardroom II of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

The organisers have invited staff, students, researchers, policymakers and the public. The event pairs the lecture with a discussion among participants about the role of research and training in structural transformation across Africa.

At issue is how the mix of work and production changes as an economy grows. A rise in total output can leave open questions about which industries are hiring and whether households share in the gains. The fellowship has put those distributional questions on the agenda for its December meeting.

UNILAG lecture notice