Nigeria wants Polish firms to invest in food processing, manufacturing and infrastructure after crude oil accounted for more than 90 per cent of Nigerian exports to Poland in 2025, Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele told a bilateral economic forum in Lagos.

Trade in both directions totalled about $734 million that year, according to the Finance Ministry’s November 24 account. The two figures measure different things. The oil share describes goods Nigeria sold to Poland, while the dollar figure includes trade in both directions.

Oyedele presented a portfolio of 65 investment projects which the government valued at about $78.5 billion. That is the value of projects being offered to potential investors. The ministry reported no Polish commitment to finance that sum. Transport was among the sectors discussed, alongside energy, healthcare and digital technology.

Finance Ministry account of the economic forum