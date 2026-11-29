The University of Ibadan has set Wednesday, December 9 as the closing date for its non-academic recruitment portal. Its vacancy bulletin lists posts ranging from nursing and medicine to administration, editing and network management.

For the nursing officer post, the university specifies a nursing degree of at least second-class lower, registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and two years of post-qualification experience. The medical officer entry separately calls for a registrable medical degree and at least three years of post-registration experience. Each lists its own school-certificate requirements.

Applications go through the university’s vacancy portal. The notice says the university will contact shortlisted candidates and ask them to submit ten copies of their applications, CVs and credentials. Applicants can compare the numbered requirements in the bulletin before choosing a post. Financial Watch also covers recruitment at Federal University Wukari.

University of Ibadan vacancy bulletin