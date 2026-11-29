Fidelity Bank customers have branch, mobile and web access listed for the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System in its November network directory. Access Bank and First Bank are listed for branch and mobile use. For Nigerians making a regional payment, the channel available depends on which bank handles it.

The Nigeria table places the banks under its send-and-receive heading. It marks branch access for Alpha Morgan Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, Ecobank, FBNQuest Merchant Bank and FSDH Merchant Bank. It does not mark mobile or web access for those entries.

The distinctions matter for a business comparing payment channels. A bank’s appearance on the network confirms participation, while the marks beside its name identify where the service is offered. The directory gives no individual customer a price quote or guaranteed delivery time for a transfer.

November PAPSS network directory, Nigeria section