Breaking: Solomon Arase, Nigeria’s 18th IGP, Dies at 69

ABUJA, NIGERIA – The death of Solomon Ehigiator Arase, Nigeria’s 18th Inspector-General of Police and former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, has sparked an unprecedented outpouring of grief and tributes across social media platforms and official circles following his passing at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

The 69-year-old former police chief, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most reform-minded law enforcement leaders, succumbed to a brief illness at approximately 9:00 a.m., according to a family statement issued by his son, Solomon Arase Jr. The announcement sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s security establishment and triggered widespread mourning on social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

“The Arase family of Benin City, Edo State, hereby announces the passing of Solomon Ehigiator Arase, PhD, CFR, NPM, FDC, former Inspector General of Police,” the family statement read. “He passed away at about 9 a.m. on Sunday, 31st August 2025, at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.”

Current Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, immediately paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family in Abuja, describing Arase’s death as a “deep pain” to the Nigeria Police Force. In an official statement, the police force emphasized that “IGP Arase exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, bravery, and leadership, while his contributions to national security and police reform continue to resonate within the Force and beyond.”

Social Media Erupts with Tributes and Memories

The news first broke on social media platforms, where Nigerians from all walks of life shared personal encounters and professional assessments of Arase’s impact on the country’s security architecture. On X, legal practitioner Abdul Mahmud described a “fiery, even feisty” first encounter with Arase in December 1990, ultimately concluding he “was a fine police officer.”

Twitter user Jasper Aniet Louis captured the sentiment of many when he wrote: “He was one of the brilliant minds in police uniform. Even though the pressure from politicians could sometimes derail most of their genuine efforts, he remains one of the best. May his gentle soul RIP.”

Another social media user, Mazị Uche Okeudọ, described Arase as “probably the best performing IGP in recent history,” a sentiment echoed across multiple platforms as Nigerians shared memories of his groundbreaking policies during his 2015-2016 tenure as Inspector-General.

The Nigeria Police Force’s official Instagram account posted a formal press release announcing the death, while TVC News Nigeria’s YouTube channel broadcast breaking news coverage that garnered thousands of views within hours.

Born on June 21, 1956, in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Arase’s journey from a Political Science graduate of Ahmadu Bello University to Nigeria’s top police officer was marked by unprecedented academic achievements and international exposure. He later obtained law degrees from the University of Benin and University of Lagos, plus a PhD in Public Law from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

Revolutionary Police Reforms That Defined a Legacy

Arase’s 15-month tenure as Inspector-General from April 2015 to June 2016 was characterized by sweeping reforms that fundamentally altered Nigeria’s policing landscape. His establishment of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) became legendary following high-profile arrests, most notably the capture of notorious kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as “Evans.”

Perhaps his most celebrated reform was the Complaint Response Unit (CRU), established to address police misconduct and human rights violations. This initiative provided citizens with unprecedented access to report cases of police abuse, corruption, and extortion, marking a significant departure from the force’s traditionally opaque operations.

His 2016 directive banning police officers from searching citizens’ phones earned widespread public acclaim and demonstrated his commitment to civil liberties. The policy, which came at a time when arbitrary phone searches had become routine harassment, showcased Arase’s understanding of modern policing’s relationship with technology and privacy rights.

“We must do our best to modernize NPF tactical operational strategies to commensurate levels with international best practices,” Arase declared during a 2015 training workshop with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, emphasizing his vision for a technology-driven, professional police force.

After retiring from active police service in June 2016, Arase continued his public service commitment through various roles. His appointment as Chairman of the Police Service Commission in January 2023 by former President Muhammadu Buhari marked his return to the corridors of power, where he immediately set about resolving long-standing disputes between the commission and police force leadership.

His tenure at the PSC was marked by efforts to establish merit-based recruitment, eliminate corruption in police promotions, and strengthen the commission’s constitutional mandate. However, his removal from the position in June 2024 by President Bola Tinubu sparked controversy among police reform advocates who viewed him as a stabilizing influence on the institution.

Foundation Work and Educational Legacy Continues

Beyond his official roles, Arase’s commitment to youth development through the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF) demonstrated his belief in education as a tool for social transformation. In July 2025, just weeks before his death, the foundation awarded scholarships to 29 outstanding Nigerian students across various disciplines including Medicine, Engineering, Political Science, and Criminology.

The scholarship program specifically prioritized children of deceased rank-and-file police officers and students from Edo South’s seven local government areas, reflecting Arase’s commitment to supporting the families of fallen colleagues and his home region.

“The scholarship grant not only eases financial burdens for the recipients but also inspires them to strive for excellence and societal impact, mirroring the values of the man in whose name the Foundation was created,” SEAF noted in its 2025 announcement.

As Nigeria grapples with unprecedented security challenges, Arase’s death represents the loss of a voice that consistently advocated for intelligence-led policing over brute force tactics. His international exposure, including service with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Namibia, brought global best practices to Nigerian law enforcement.

The timing of his death, as Nigeria continues to battle terrorism, banditry, and various forms of criminality, has prompted renewed calls for the implementation of his reform blueprint. Security analysts and former colleagues argue that many of his innovative approaches to community policing and police-citizen relations remain relevant to current challenges.

From his humble beginnings in rural Edo State to becoming one of Nigeria’s most respected police chiefs, Solomon Arase’s journey embodied the potential for transformative leadership within Nigeria’s public institutions. His death at 69 closes a chapter in Nigerian policing history, but his reforms and educational legacy through SEAF ensure his vision for a professional, accountable police force will endure.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized by the family, with details to be announced in due course.