Top 25 Best Large Screen Phones (6+ Inches) in Nigeria 2025: Complete Price Guide & Specifications

Large screen smartphones have revolutionized mobile entertainment and productivity in Nigeria. With displays ranging from 6.1 to 6.8 inches, these devices offer immersive experiences for streaming videos, gaming, social media, and professional tasks. The Nigerian market in August 2025 presents diverse options from budget-friendly models under ₦100,000 to premium devices exceeding ₦500,000.
Modern large screen phones balance size with portability through advanced design technologies like ultra-thin bezels and optimized form factors. Whether you’re a content creator, mobile gamer, business professional, or entertainment enthusiast, there’s a perfect large screen smartphone for your needs and budget in Nigeria’s current market.
Market Overview: Large Screen Phones Nigeria (August 2025)
The large screen smartphone segment in Nigeria spans from ₦85,000 to ₦500,000, offering 25 compelling options across different price categories. The market shows strong growth in 5G-enabled devices, improved camera systems, and enhanced performance at competitive price points.
Quick Price Reference Guide
|Budget Category
|Price Range
|Top Recommendations
|Budget
|Under ₦150,000
|Nokia C32, Xiaomi Redmi A5, Infinix Smart 9
|Mid-Budget
|₦150,000-₦300,000
|Samsung A15, Tecno Spark 30, Realme C55
|Premium
|₦300,000-₦500,000
|iPhone 11/12, Samsung A54 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Pro
Complete Large Screen Phone Specifications with Copy-Paste Tables
Budget Category (Under ₦150,000) – 8 Models
Nokia C32 4GB+64GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦85,000
|Operating System
|Android 13
|Screen Size
|6.5″
|Display Resolution
|HD+
|Processor
|UNISOC SC9863A
|RAM & Storage
|4GB+64GB
|Main Camera
|50MP+2MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Basic Android
Xiaomi Redmi A5 4GB+128GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦110,000
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.71″
|Display Resolution
|FHD+ (2400×1080)
|Processor
|UNISOC Tiger T603
|RAM & Storage
|4GB+128GB
|Main Camera
|32MP+AI
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5200mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Basic Performance
Infinix Smart 9 3GB+128GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦118,400
|Operating System
|Android 14 Go
|Screen Size
|6.7″
|Display Resolution
|HD+ (1600×720)
|Processor
|UNISOC Tiger T606
|RAM & Storage
|3GB+128GB
|Main Camera
|13MP+AI
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Entry-level Smart
Vivo Y03 4GB+64GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦119,800
|Operating System
|Android 14 Go
|Screen Size
|6.51″
|Display Resolution
|HD+ (1600×720)
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G35
|RAM & Storage
|4GB+64GB
|Main Camera
|13MP+AI
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Basic Use
Itel P55 Plus 8GB+128GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦127,400
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.7″
|Display Resolution
|HD+ (1600×720)
|Processor
|UNISOC Tiger T606
|RAM & Storage
|8GB+128GB
|Main Camera
|50MP+AI
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Balanced Performance
Tecno POP 9 4GB+128GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦130,000
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.67″
|Display Resolution
|HD+ (1640×720)
|Processor
|UNISOC Tiger T615
|RAM & Storage
|4GB+128GB
|Main Camera
|48MP+AI
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Budget Gaming
Itel S24 4GB+128GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦138,700
|Operating System
|Android 13
|Screen Size
|6.6″
|Display Resolution
|HD+ (1612×720)
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G36
|RAM & Storage
|4GB+128GB
|Main Camera
|108MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Budget Camera
Infinix Hot 50i 4G 4GB+128GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦140,000
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.7″
|Display Resolution
|HD+ (1600×720)
|Processor
|UNISOC Tiger T606
|RAM & Storage
|4GB+128GB
|Main Camera
|48MP+AI
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Budget Performance
Mid-Budget Category (₦150,000-₦300,000) – 7 Models
Realme C55 8GB+256GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦160,000
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.72″
|Display Resolution
|FHD+ (2400×1080)
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G88
|RAM & Storage
|8GB+256GB
|Main Camera
|64MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Content Creation
Xiaomi Redmi 14C LTE 8GB+256GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦160,000
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.56″
|Display Resolution
|HD+ (1612×720)
|Processor
|UNISOC Tiger T606
|RAM & Storage
|8GB+256GB
|Main Camera
|50MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Value Performance
Itel S24 8GB+128GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦168,200
|Operating System
|Android 13
|Screen Size
|6.6″
|Display Resolution
|HD+ (1612×720)
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G36
|RAM & Storage
|8GB+128GB
|Main Camera
|108MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Enhanced Performance
Tecno Spark 30 8GB+256GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦190,000
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.67″
|Display Resolution
|FHD+ (2460×1080)
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G85
|RAM & Storage
|8GB+256GB
|Main Camera
|64MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Content Creation
Samsung Galaxy A15 4G 6GB+128GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦200,000
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.5″
|Display Resolution
|FHD+ (2340×1080)
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G99
|RAM & Storage
|6GB+128GB
|Main Camera
|50MP+5MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Mid-range Performance
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 4GB+128GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦250,000
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.5″
|Display Resolution
|FHD+ (2340×1080)
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
|RAM & Storage
|4GB+128GB
|Main Camera
|50MP+5MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|5G
|Best For
|5G Connectivity
Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus 8GB+256GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦287,500
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.78″
|Display Resolution
|FHD+ (2460×1080)
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|RAM & Storage
|8GB+256GB
|Main Camera
|108MP+2MP+AI
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Performance
Premium Category (₦300,000-₦500,000) – 10 Models
Apple iPhone 11 64GB (UK Used)
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦300,000
|Operating System
|iOS 13
|Screen Size
|6.1″
|Display Resolution
|Liquid Retina HD
|Processor
|Apple A13 Bionic
|RAM & Storage
|64GB
|Main Camera
|12MP
|Selfie Camera
|12MP
|Battery
|3110mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|iOS Experience
Infinix Note 50 Pro 8GB+256GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦315,500
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.78″
|Display Resolution
|FHD+ (2460×1080)
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|RAM & Storage
|8GB+256GB
|Main Camera
|108MP+2MP+AI
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|5200mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Photography
Vivo V30 Lite 8GB+256GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦355,800
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.44″
|Display Resolution
|FHD+ (2400×1080)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 695 5G
|RAM & Storage
|8GB+256GB
|Main Camera
|64MP+8MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|50MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|5G
|Best For
|Premium Camera
Tecno Camon 30 Pro 12GB+512GB 5G
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦395,100
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.7″
|Display Resolution
|FHD+ (2400×1080)
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050
|RAM & Storage
|12GB+512GB
|Main Camera
|108MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|5G
|Best For
|Gaming & Photography
Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB (UK Used)
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦400,000
|Operating System
|iOS 13
|Screen Size
|5.8″
|Display Resolution
|Super Retina XDR
|Processor
|Apple A13 Bionic
|RAM & Storage
|256GB
|Main Camera
|12MP+12MP+12MP
|Selfie Camera
|12MP
|Battery
|3046mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Premium iOS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 8GB+256GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦414,800
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.67″
|Display Resolution
|FHD+ (2712×1220)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|RAM & Storage
|8GB+256GB
|Main Camera
|200MP+8MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|4G LTE
|Best For
|Camera & Performance
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 8GB+256GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦446,500
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.5″
|Display Resolution
|FHD+ (2340×1080)
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|RAM & Storage
|8GB+256GB
|Main Camera
|50MP+8MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|5G
|Best For
|Premium Mid-range
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 8GB+256GB
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦459,000
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Screen Size
|6.4″
|Display Resolution
|FHD+ (2340×1080)
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|RAM & Storage
|8GB+256GB
|Main Camera
|50MP+12MP+5MP
|Selfie Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Connectivity
|5G
|Best For
|Premium Features
Apple iPhone 12 128GB (UK Used)
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦485,000
|Operating System
|iOS 14
|Screen Size
|6.1″
|Display Resolution
|Super Retina XDR
|Processor
|Apple A14 Bionic
|RAM & Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|12MP+12MP
|Selfie Camera
|12MP
|Battery
|2815mAh
|Connectivity
|5G
|Best For
|Premium Performance
Apple iPhone 13 128GB (UK Used)
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|₦500,000
|Operating System
|iOS 15
|Screen Size
|6.1″
|Display Resolution
|Super Retina XDR
|Processor
|Apple A15 Bionic
|RAM & Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|12MP+12MP
|Selfie Camera
|12MP
|Battery
|3240mAh
|Connectivity
|5G
|Best For
|Latest iOS
Key Market Insights
Brand Performance Analysis
Apple leads in premium pricing (₦300,000-₦500,000 average) with exceptional build quality and iOS ecosystem integration. Samsung offers the most balanced portfolio across budget to premium segments with reliable performance and regular software updates. Infinix provides excellent value in the budget and mid-range categories with impressive specifications at competitive prices.
Technology Trends 2025
5G Adoption: Growing availability in mid-range phones from Samsung, Tecno, and Vivo, preparing Nigeria for network expansion.
Camera Innovation: 108MP and 200MP sensors now available in budget categories, with AI-enhanced photography becoming standard.
Performance Improvements: MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon processors delivering flagship-level performance at mid-range prices.
Best Value Recommendations
Under ₦150,000: Itel P55 Plus (₦127,400) – 8GB RAM and solid performance
₦150,000-₦300,000: Samsung Galaxy A15 4G (₦200,000) – Reliable brand with good features
Above ₦300,000: Infinix Note 50 Pro (₦315,500) – 108MP camera and premium features
Buying Guide for Large Screen Phones
Screen Quality Considerations
Look for Full HD+ (FHD+) resolution for sharp content viewing. HD+ displays are acceptable for budget use but may appear less crisp for media consumption and reading.
Performance Requirements
-
Basic Use: 3-4GB RAM with entry-level processors
-
Multitasking: 6-8GB RAM with mid-range chipsets
-
Gaming/Heavy Use: 8GB+ RAM with flagship processors
Camera Systems
Modern large screen phones offer impressive photography capabilities. Budget models now feature 48-108MP main sensors, while premium devices include multiple lenses for versatility.
Battery and Charging
Most models feature 5000mAh batteries providing all-day usage. Look for fast charging capabilities (18W+) to minimize downtime.
Where to Buy Large Screen Phones in Nigeria
Authorized Retailers
SLOT Nigeria: Wide selection with warranty support and nationwide presence
Jumia Nigeria: Online platform with competitive pricing and buyer protection
Konga: Alternative online retailer with good customer service
Physical Stores
Computer Village, Ikeja: Largest electronics market with competitive prices
Local phone dealers: Available nationwide with varying inventory and pricing
Tips for Smart Buying
-
Compare prices across multiple retailers before purchasing
-
Verify warranty terms and return policies
-
Check for authenticity especially with premium brands
-
Consider after-sales support availability in your location
Conclusion
Nigeria’s large screen smartphone market in August 2025 offers unprecedented choice and value across all price segments. From the ultra-affordable Nokia C32 at ₦85,000 to premium iPhones at ₦500,000, there’s a perfect large screen phone for every user and budget.
The standout trends include improved camera systems in budget phones, increasing 5G availability, and exceptional performance from brands like Infinix, Tecno, and Xiaomi challenging traditional market leaders. Whether you prioritize photography, gaming, productivity, or simply want a great entertainment device, the current market provides excellent options.
For budget-conscious buyers, consider the Itel P55 Plus or Tecno POP 9 for excellent value. Mid-range users should explore Samsung’s A15 series or Tecno Spark 30. Premium buyers can choose between feature-rich Android flagships or reliable iOS devices.
The large screen phone segment continues evolving rapidly, making 2025 an excellent time to upgrade to a device that enhances your mobile experience while delivering outstanding value for money in the Nigerian market.
