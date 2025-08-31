Top 25 Best Large Screen Phones (6+ Inches) in Nigeria 2025: Complete Price Guide & Specifications

Large screen smartphones have revolutionized mobile entertainment and productivity in Nigeria. With displays ranging from 6.1 to 6.8 inches, these devices offer immersive experiences for streaming videos, gaming, social media, and professional tasks. The Nigerian market in August 2025 presents diverse options from budget-friendly models under ₦100,000 to premium devices exceeding ₦500,000.

Modern large screen phones balance size with portability through advanced design technologies like ultra-thin bezels and optimized form factors. Whether you’re a content creator, mobile gamer, business professional, or entertainment enthusiast, there’s a perfect large screen smartphone for your needs and budget in Nigeria’s current market.

Market Overview: Large Screen Phones Nigeria (August 2025)

The large screen smartphone segment in Nigeria spans from ₦85,000 to ₦500,000, offering 25 compelling options across different price categories. The market shows strong growth in 5G-enabled devices, improved camera systems, and enhanced performance at competitive price points.

Quick Price Reference Guide

Budget Category Price Range Top Recommendations Budget Under ₦150,000 Nokia C32, Xiaomi Redmi A5, Infinix Smart 9 Mid-Budget ₦150,000-₦300,000 Samsung A15, Tecno Spark 30, Realme C55 Premium ₦300,000-₦500,000 iPhone 11/12, Samsung A54 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Pro

Complete Large Screen Phone Specifications with Copy-Paste Tables

Budget Category (Under ₦150,000) – 8 Models

Nokia C32 4GB+64GB

Specification Details Price ₦85,000 Operating System Android 13 Screen Size 6.5″ Display Resolution HD+ Processor UNISOC SC9863A RAM & Storage 4GB+64GB Main Camera 50MP+2MP+2MP Selfie Camera 8MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Basic Android

Xiaomi Redmi A5 4GB+128GB

Specification Details Price ₦110,000 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.71″ Display Resolution FHD+ (2400×1080) Processor UNISOC Tiger T603 RAM & Storage 4GB+128GB Main Camera 32MP+AI Selfie Camera 8MP Battery 5200mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Basic Performance

Infinix Smart 9 3GB+128GB

Specification Details Price ₦118,400 Operating System Android 14 Go Screen Size 6.7″ Display Resolution HD+ (1600×720) Processor UNISOC Tiger T606 RAM & Storage 3GB+128GB Main Camera 13MP+AI Selfie Camera 8MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Entry-level Smart

Vivo Y03 4GB+64GB

Specification Details Price ₦119,800 Operating System Android 14 Go Screen Size 6.51″ Display Resolution HD+ (1600×720) Processor MediaTek Helio G35 RAM & Storage 4GB+64GB Main Camera 13MP+AI Selfie Camera 8MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Basic Use

Itel P55 Plus 8GB+128GB

Specification Details Price ₦127,400 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.7″ Display Resolution HD+ (1600×720) Processor UNISOC Tiger T606 RAM & Storage 8GB+128GB Main Camera 50MP+AI Selfie Camera 8MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Balanced Performance

Tecno POP 9 4GB+128GB

Specification Details Price ₦130,000 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.67″ Display Resolution HD+ (1640×720) Processor UNISOC Tiger T615 RAM & Storage 4GB+128GB Main Camera 48MP+AI Selfie Camera 8MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Budget Gaming

Itel S24 4GB+128GB

Specification Details Price ₦138,700 Operating System Android 13 Screen Size 6.6″ Display Resolution HD+ (1612×720) Processor MediaTek Helio G36 RAM & Storage 4GB+128GB Main Camera 108MP+2MP Selfie Camera 8MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Budget Camera

Infinix Hot 50i 4G 4GB+128GB

Specification Details Price ₦140,000 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.7″ Display Resolution HD+ (1600×720) Processor UNISOC Tiger T606 RAM & Storage 4GB+128GB Main Camera 48MP+AI Selfie Camera 8MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Budget Performance

Mid-Budget Category (₦150,000-₦300,000) – 7 Models

Realme C55 8GB+256GB

Specification Details Price ₦160,000 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.72″ Display Resolution FHD+ (2400×1080) Processor MediaTek Helio G88 RAM & Storage 8GB+256GB Main Camera 64MP+2MP Selfie Camera 32MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Content Creation

Xiaomi Redmi 14C LTE 8GB+256GB

Specification Details Price ₦160,000 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.56″ Display Resolution HD+ (1612×720) Processor UNISOC Tiger T606 RAM & Storage 8GB+256GB Main Camera 50MP+2MP Selfie Camera 13MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Value Performance

Itel S24 8GB+128GB

Specification Details Price ₦168,200 Operating System Android 13 Screen Size 6.6″ Display Resolution HD+ (1612×720) Processor MediaTek Helio G36 RAM & Storage 8GB+128GB Main Camera 108MP+2MP Selfie Camera 8MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Enhanced Performance

Tecno Spark 30 8GB+256GB

Specification Details Price ₦190,000 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.67″ Display Resolution FHD+ (2460×1080) Processor MediaTek Helio G85 RAM & Storage 8GB+256GB Main Camera 64MP+2MP Selfie Camera 13MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Content Creation

Samsung Galaxy A15 4G 6GB+128GB

Specification Details Price ₦200,000 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.5″ Display Resolution FHD+ (2340×1080) Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM & Storage 6GB+128GB Main Camera 50MP+5MP+2MP Selfie Camera 13MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Mid-range Performance

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 4GB+128GB

Specification Details Price ₦250,000 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.5″ Display Resolution FHD+ (2340×1080) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ RAM & Storage 4GB+128GB Main Camera 50MP+5MP+2MP Selfie Camera 13MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 5G Best For 5G Connectivity

Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus 8GB+256GB

Specification Details Price ₦287,500 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.78″ Display Resolution FHD+ (2460×1080) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080 RAM & Storage 8GB+256GB Main Camera 108MP+2MP+AI Selfie Camera 16MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Performance

Premium Category (₦300,000-₦500,000) – 10 Models

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (UK Used)

Specification Details Price ₦300,000 Operating System iOS 13 Screen Size 6.1″ Display Resolution Liquid Retina HD Processor Apple A13 Bionic RAM & Storage 64GB Main Camera 12MP Selfie Camera 12MP Battery 3110mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For iOS Experience

Infinix Note 50 Pro 8GB+256GB

Specification Details Price ₦315,500 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.78″ Display Resolution FHD+ (2460×1080) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080 RAM & Storage 8GB+256GB Main Camera 108MP+2MP+AI Selfie Camera 16MP Battery 5200mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Photography

Vivo V30 Lite 8GB+256GB

Specification Details Price ₦355,800 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.44″ Display Resolution FHD+ (2400×1080) Processor Snapdragon 695 5G RAM & Storage 8GB+256GB Main Camera 64MP+8MP+2MP Selfie Camera 50MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 5G Best For Premium Camera

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 12GB+512GB 5G

Specification Details Price ₦395,100 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.7″ Display Resolution FHD+ (2400×1080) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8050 RAM & Storage 12GB+512GB Main Camera 108MP+2MP Selfie Camera 32MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 5G Best For Gaming & Photography

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB (UK Used)

Specification Details Price ₦400,000 Operating System iOS 13 Screen Size 5.8″ Display Resolution Super Retina XDR Processor Apple A13 Bionic RAM & Storage 256GB Main Camera 12MP+12MP+12MP Selfie Camera 12MP Battery 3046mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Premium iOS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 8GB+256GB

Specification Details Price ₦414,800 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.67″ Display Resolution FHD+ (2712×1220) Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 RAM & Storage 8GB+256GB Main Camera 200MP+8MP+2MP Selfie Camera 16MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE Best For Camera & Performance

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 8GB+256GB

Specification Details Price ₦446,500 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.5″ Display Resolution FHD+ (2340×1080) Processor Samsung Exynos 1280 RAM & Storage 8GB+256GB Main Camera 50MP+8MP+2MP Selfie Camera 13MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 5G Best For Premium Mid-range

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 8GB+256GB

Specification Details Price ₦459,000 Operating System Android 14 Screen Size 6.4″ Display Resolution FHD+ (2340×1080) Processor Samsung Exynos 1380 RAM & Storage 8GB+256GB Main Camera 50MP+12MP+5MP Selfie Camera 32MP Battery 5000mAh Connectivity 5G Best For Premium Features

Apple iPhone 12 128GB (UK Used)

Specification Details Price ₦485,000 Operating System iOS 14 Screen Size 6.1″ Display Resolution Super Retina XDR Processor Apple A14 Bionic RAM & Storage 128GB Main Camera 12MP+12MP Selfie Camera 12MP Battery 2815mAh Connectivity 5G Best For Premium Performance

Apple iPhone 13 128GB (UK Used)

Specification Details Price ₦500,000 Operating System iOS 15 Screen Size 6.1″ Display Resolution Super Retina XDR Processor Apple A15 Bionic RAM & Storage 128GB Main Camera 12MP+12MP Selfie Camera 12MP Battery 3240mAh Connectivity 5G Best For Latest iOS

Key Market Insights

Brand Performance Analysis

Apple leads in premium pricing (₦300,000-₦500,000 average) with exceptional build quality and iOS ecosystem integration. Samsung offers the most balanced portfolio across budget to premium segments with reliable performance and regular software updates. Infinix provides excellent value in the budget and mid-range categories with impressive specifications at competitive prices.

Technology Trends 2025

5G Adoption: Growing availability in mid-range phones from Samsung, Tecno, and Vivo, preparing Nigeria for network expansion.

Camera Innovation: 108MP and 200MP sensors now available in budget categories, with AI-enhanced photography becoming standard.

Performance Improvements: MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon processors delivering flagship-level performance at mid-range prices.

Best Value Recommendations

Under ₦150,000: Itel P55 Plus (₦127,400) – 8GB RAM and solid performance

₦150,000-₦300,000: Samsung Galaxy A15 4G (₦200,000) – Reliable brand with good features

Above ₦300,000: Infinix Note 50 Pro (₦315,500) – 108MP camera and premium features

Buying Guide for Large Screen Phones

Screen Quality Considerations

Look for Full HD+ (FHD+) resolution for sharp content viewing. HD+ displays are acceptable for budget use but may appear less crisp for media consumption and reading.

Performance Requirements

Basic Use : 3-4GB RAM with entry-level processors

Multitasking : 6-8GB RAM with mid-range chipsets

Gaming/Heavy Use: 8GB+ RAM with flagship processors

Camera Systems

Modern large screen phones offer impressive photography capabilities. Budget models now feature 48-108MP main sensors, while premium devices include multiple lenses for versatility.

Battery and Charging

Most models feature 5000mAh batteries providing all-day usage. Look for fast charging capabilities (18W+) to minimize downtime.

Where to Buy Large Screen Phones in Nigeria

Authorized Retailers

SLOT Nigeria: Wide selection with warranty support and nationwide presence

Jumia Nigeria: Online platform with competitive pricing and buyer protection

Konga: Alternative online retailer with good customer service

Physical Stores

Computer Village, Ikeja: Largest electronics market with competitive prices

Local phone dealers: Available nationwide with varying inventory and pricing

Tips for Smart Buying

Compare prices across multiple retailers before purchasing Verify warranty terms and return policies Check for authenticity especially with premium brands Consider after-sales support availability in your location

Conclusion

Nigeria’s large screen smartphone market in August 2025 offers unprecedented choice and value across all price segments. From the ultra-affordable Nokia C32 at ₦85,000 to premium iPhones at ₦500,000, there’s a perfect large screen phone for every user and budget.

The standout trends include improved camera systems in budget phones, increasing 5G availability, and exceptional performance from brands like Infinix, Tecno, and Xiaomi challenging traditional market leaders. Whether you prioritize photography, gaming, productivity, or simply want a great entertainment device, the current market provides excellent options.

For budget-conscious buyers, consider the Itel P55 Plus or Tecno POP 9 for excellent value. Mid-range users should explore Samsung’s A15 series or Tecno Spark 30. Premium buyers can choose between feature-rich Android flagships or reliable iOS devices.

The large screen phone segment continues evolving rapidly, making 2025 an excellent time to upgrade to a device that enhances your mobile experience while delivering outstanding value for money in the Nigerian market.